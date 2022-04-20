ILCA European U21 Championship – Day 5

Penultimate day of ILCA U21 European Championships on Lac d’Hourtin, France.

Leading the men is Paul Hameetrman of Holland with 43 points

Leading the women is Shai Kakon of Israel with 54 points.

Britain’s Arthur Farley is leading U19 competitor and moves up into seventh overall, Drew Barnes is in 21st place.

Going into the final day with Paul Hameeteman now clear leader by 18 points from Stefan Elliott-Shircore of Australia. Italy’s Cesare Barbino is in third place.

In the women, Shai Kakon has a 16 point lead, with Marilena Makri CYP in second place, and Spain’s Isabel Herendez third.



The last two races are coming Thursday if the weather allows it because the forecast is for very light winds.

ILCA7 U21 Europeans – Men – leaders after 8 races (110 entries)

1st NED Paul HAMEETEMAN 2 2 -22 15 3 2 9 2 5 3 – – 43 pts

2nd AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE -25 4 1 6 9 8 2 6 14 11 – – 61 pts

3rd ITA Cesare BARABINO -17 5 11 11 3 10 15 1 2 6 – – 64 pts

4th FRA Theo PEYRE 1 12 5 4 16 6 4 -25 8 14 – – 70 pts

5th AUS Michael COMPTON 16 2 2 1 -31 3 17 19 9 9 – – 78 pts

6th NED Willem WIERSEMA 23 -28 9 3 4 15 7 3 7 7 – – 78 pts

7th GBR Arthur FARLEY – U19 18 5 14 12 8 17 3 16 12 -56 – – 105 pts

8th MNE Ilija MARKOVIC -56 6 4 25 34 9 1 5 22 1 – – 107 pts

9th FRA Thomas FLACHON 5 9 6 13 -37 1 21 26 32 6 – – 119 pts

10th DEN Johan SCHUBERT 4 32 11 5 10 4 31 8 18 -56 – – 123 pts

Full results available here . . .

ILCA6 U21 Europeans – Women – leaders after 8 races (61 entries)

1st ISR Shai KAKON 3 13 -23 3 12 7 1 9 4 2 – – 54 pts

2nd CYP Marilena MAKRI 1 19 16 -20 8 3 2 13 2 6 – – 70 pts

3rd ESP Isabel HERNANDEZ 11 -38 5 2 18 27 3 7 12 11 – – 96 pts

4th ESP Claudia SOBRAL 19 12 1 10 29 11 -43 4 8 8 – – 102 pts

5th ITA Giorgia DELLA VALLE -45 25 7 39 10 4 11 1 5 1 – – 103 pts

6th ITA Maria Giulia CICCHINE’ 14 20 8 13 7 20 13 -33 6 21 – – 122 pts

7th ITA Sara SAVELLI 2 32 -62 12 37 23 5 10 7 3 – – 131 pts

8th ESP Miriam SITGES 26 15 -33 8 9 19 10 27 17 10 – – 141 pts

9th CRO Ursula BALAS 35 1 25 9 28 13 16 8 11 -62 – – 146 pts

10th GRE Evangelia KARAGEORGOU 13 8 10 6 5 5 -62 37 31 32 – – 147 pts

Full results available here . . .