Caribbean Maxi Challenge – Hat trick for Vesper

For a third day running the winner in the Maxi class under IRC corrected time was Jim Swartz’s peppermint-coloured Judel Vrolijk 72 Vesper.

Once again straight out of the start she and arch-rival Hap Fauth’s Botin Partners 74 Bella Mente were tacking on one another and generally beating each other up – inevitable given the large number of America’s Cup winners on board each boat.

George David’s Rambler 88 was third overall ahead of Wendy Schmidt’s Botin Partners 85 Deep Blue.

It was also a case of ‘Groundhog Day’ between the other maxis racing in the CSA 3 class, where it was once again American Jim Madden’s well sailed Stark Raving Mad VII that prevailed.

Both they and their principal rival Italian Luigi Sala’s Vismara 62 Yoru had start line incidents. Madden’s Swan 601 was barged out and was forced to restart, losing around a minute out of the blocks, while Yoru was over early and scored OCS.

However up the first beat Stark Raving Mad VII tacked into pressure and then stayed ahead for the remainder of the race.

Thursday is a layday.

Racing continues on Friday and concludes on Saturday.

Caribbean Maxi Challenge 2022 – Maxi Race 3

1st Vesper CAY 007 JV 72 – Jim Swartz (USA)

2nd Bella Mente USA 45 JV 74 – Hap Fauth (USA)

3rd Rambler 88 USA 25555 Juan K / 88 George David (USA)

4th Deep Blue CAY 85 Botin 85 – Wendy Schmidt (USA)

DNS Prospector USA 60669 Mills 68 Larry Landry/Paul McDowell/Martin Roesch (USA)

Les Voiles de St Barth Richard Mille 2022 – Day 3 winners

CSA 1 – 1st Caro, CAY 52 – Maximilian Klink (SUI)

CSA 2 – 1st Lazy Dog, PUR 007 – Sergio Sagramoso (PUR)

CSA 3 – 1st Stark Raving Mad VII, USA 61011 – Jim Madden (USA)

CSA 4 – 1st Blitz USA 52915 – Peter Corr (ISV)

CSA 5 – 1st Pata Negra, GBR 4669R – Bernard Girod (USA)

CSA 6 – 1st Team Island Water World, SXM 605 – Frits Bus (SXM)

Offshore Maultihull – 1st Mach Schnell USA 12 – Kent Haeger (USA)

Racing Multihull – 1st Addictive Sailing, GBR 828M – Brieuc Maisonneuve (FRA)

Diam 24 – 1st Crybaby FRA 971 – Pierre Altier (SXM)

Full results available here . . .