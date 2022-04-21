Ian Williams on the hunt for fifth Congressional Cup

Four-time Congressional Cup winner Ian Williams, leads the chasing pack, two points off leader Taylor Canfield of the USA.

Taylor Canfield and his Stars+Stripes Team USA crew finished day two of the 57th Congressional Cup ahead of the leaderboard with 10pts in the qualifying round of the regatta.

Past Congressional Cup champions Ian Williams, GBR (Team Gladstone’s Long Beach), Sweden’s Johnie Berntsson (Berntsson Sailing Team) and Chris Poole, USA (Riptide Racing) lie in joint second on the leaderboard with 8pts.

Long Beach continued to deliver stiff and steady westerly breezes: with more forecast for the days ahead.

At the end of 12 flights, defending champion Taylor Canfield had continued ahead to the top of the leaderboard at 10 – 2, but not without a pack of hungry rivals on his caboose: Ian Williams (GBR), Johnie Berntsson (SWE) and Chris Poole (USA) all at 8 – 4.

And it was a day of thumps and thrills as the ten teams warmed up, and the action heated up.

Chief Umpire Russell Green noted 21 penalty flags in today’s six flights, with combative competitors colliding, clipping the Race Committee boat, tangling with each other – and the pin end of the line.

2022 Congressional Cup day 2 after 11 Flights:

Taylor Canfield USA 10 pts

Ian Williams GBR 8 pts

Johnie Berntsson SWE 8 pts

Chris Poole USA 8 pts

Nick Egnot Johnson NZL 6 pts

Emil Kjaer DEN 5 pts

Jeppe Borch DEN 5 pts

Harry Price AUS 4 pts

Pearson Potts USA 3 pts

Dave Hood USA 3 pts

Racing continues through Saturday April 23 off the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier.