American Magic return to Pensacola for new AC75 launch

New York Yacht Club American Magic is set to return to Pensacola, Florida for training in September when PATRIOT the team’s AC75, is launched after 17 September 2022 in accordance with the AC37 Protocol.

The team will move to Pensacola in September following relocation of the team’s base from New Zealand this summer and will train all winter until relocating to Barcelona for the final push into AC37.

The team’s base and boat are currently being packed up in New Zealand and are expected to clear U.S. customs in late May.

This marks the team’s third winter training session on the US Gulf Coast at Pensacola where there is consistent wind on the bay, which is geographically relatively flat making for a great natural foiling location.

