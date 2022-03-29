Surprise . . . Barcelona is venue for 37th America’s Cup in 2024

Barcelona To Host 37th America’s Cup in September and October of 2024

Following the announcement on Monday from the Mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, that the Spanish city had been chosen as the host venue for the 37th Cup regatta . . . Emirates Team New Zealand and the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron have confirmed that announcement with their lengthy press release today.

Emirates Team New Zealand and the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron are pleased to announce Barcelona, in the region of Catalonia as the Host Venue for the 37th America’s Cup to be held in September and October of 2024.

America’s Cup Defender Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton is delighted to announce Barcelona as the Host Venue after a long and competitive venue selection process.

“Barcelona really is one of the most recognised cities in the world so to have the ability to host the most recognised sailing event in the world is hugely exciting”

“As Defender of the America’s Cup, we have always felt the responsibility to grow the event, the audience, and the sport of sailing on a global scale and certainly having the event hosted in a significant city such as Barcelona will allow us to propel the growth trajectory on the global sporting stage.”

“When thinking ahead to the 37th America’s Cup and the AC75’s racing within a few hundred metres of the Barcelona beach, waterfront, and race village fan engagement zones it will be nothing less than spectacular.”

Further details on the venue and 37th America’s Cup will be announced in due course.



Read the full America’s Cup Press Release here . . .

