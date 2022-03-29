Trofeo Princesa Sofía regatta opens on Friday with 800+ entries

The 51 Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca regatta opens on Friday 1 April with over 800 entries for the ten Olympic classes.

The event based in Palma, Mallorca, is the first scoring event for the Hempel World Cup Series 2022, organised by World Sailing, the International Sailing Federation.

It will feature the women’s ILCA 6, 49er FX, IQ Foil and Formula Kite; the men’s ILCA 7, 49er, IQ Foil and Formula Kite; and the mixed 470 and Nacra 17.

Trofeo Princesa Sofía is returning to the World Sailing circuit for the Olympic classes – The Hempel World Cup Series – for at least two Olympic cycles . . . Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028.

The Hempel World Cup Series consists of events at three European venues in 2022: Mallorca (Trofeo Princesa Sofía, April 1-9), Amsterdam (Allianz Regatta, June 1-5) and Marseille (dates to be confirmed).

The British Sailing Team will be out in force with 31 entries from a total 46 strong GBR entry expected to take part.



While there have been a number of retirements from the British squad that took part in Tokyo2020, the main changes will be to do with the new classes introduced for the Paris 2024 Games.

The IQ Foil and Formula Kite boards have been introduced for both men and women, and the 470 dinghy has changed to a mixed crew format.

Gold medalists, Dylan Fletcher in the 49er and Eilidh McIntyre in the 470 will be competing with new partners, with Nacra 17 silver medalists John Gimson and Anna Burnet also returning to challenge for Paris 2024.

The event Notice of Race was revised on 28 March 2022 to clarify the situation with regard to the Russian and Belarussian entry policy:

On 1 March 2022, World Sailing published the following recommendations in reaction to the situation in Ukraine: https://www.sailing.org/2022/03/01/world-sailing-statement-6/. To help preserve the integrity and safety of the 51 Trofeo SAR Princesa Sofia Mallorca regatta, entries shall be open to competitors of all nationalities, but not to competitors holding only Russian or Belarussian nationality.

