Matt Sheahan looks at Barcelona and remembers a great Valencia

Matt Sheahan considers what the move to Barcelona for the 37th America’s Cup defence means for the event.

In 2007 the 32nd America’s Cup was hosted in Spain’s Valencia due to the lack of the defender Alinghi’s coast line . . . and it was one of the most successful.

It attracted lots of sponsors and pulled in houndreds of thousands of visitors to Spain’s sun-soaked coastline.

Here Matt looks at the prospects for the America’s Cup defence in Barcelona and remembers a great AC32 in Valencia.



