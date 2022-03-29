America’s Cup – Ireland withdraw from AC37 venue bidding

Ireland has withdrawn from the bidding process for the 37th America’s Cup

In a press statement Monday 28 March, the Department of Tourism and Sport confirmed that Minister Catherine Martin and Minster of State Jack Chambers ‘have today decided not to proceed further in the bidding process to host the 37th America’s Cup’.

It continued: ‘The Ministers have, following consultation with party leaders and colleagues across government, accepted the recommendation from their officials not to proceed with a bid.’

The department said that ‘while Cork Harbour is potentially a great venue for the event, based on the technical assessment carried out the necessary infrastructural and planning arrangements would not be in place to host the event in 2024.’

Ireland’s decision follows on an announcement by the Mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau, that the Spanish city had been chosen as the host venue for the 37th Cup regatta.

Colau’s statement comes ahead of any official announcement by America’s Cup-holder Team New Zealand, which is due by Thursday 31 March.

As we await the official decision from Grant Dalton and the New Zealand America’s Cup Team, ETNZ, another bump in this long and winding road has appeared . . .

Sir Edmund Thomas, a retired judge of New Zealand’s Supreme Court, has warned Team New Zealand he will sue if it attempts to take the Cup defense overseas.

In 1985, Sir Edmund obtained an injunction which prevented a tour to South Africa by New Zealand’s national rugby team from going ahead because of South Africa’s apartheid system.

The America’s Cup venue shortlist is now believed to be :

Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Malaga and Barcelona in Spain – plus the fall-back of a home defence in Auckland.

