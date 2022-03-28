SailGP – Hattie Rogers wins Inspire Racing x WASZP series in San Francisco

Congratulations to Britain’s Hattie Rogers who hails from Lymington, on winning the SailGP Inspire WASZP Grand Final, the culmination of Season 2’s Inspire Racing x WASZP series.

It was not just the SailGP F50 Grand Final with its much featured $1 million dollar prize this past weekend in San Francisco.

The weekend also crowned the outright season winners and the many allied competitions and events that have become part of the ever-expanding SailGP family.

Britain’s Hattie Rogers and New Zealand’s Sean Herbert claimed the female and male championships at SailGP San Francisco – winning their respective WASZP INSPIRE Racing Grand Finals.

In a drama-packed final day, Hattie Rogers fought off stiff competition from Mathilde Robertstad of Norway and Pearl Lattanzi of the USA to claim victory.

While Sean Herbert took his win ahead of series leader Jaime Framis Harguindey from Spain.

But the weekend had even more in store for WASZP UK Sailor Hattie Rogers . . .



Getting ready to line up for INSPIRE Waszp Racing – training days, she received a surprise phone call to see if she wanted to step up to Ben Ainslie’s Great Britain SailGP Team F50 as a replacement for an unwell Hannah Diamond.

Hattie took the opportunity with both hands, even getting a chance to drive the F50.

Then in true professional style, Hattie went out and got the job done in the WASZP INSPIRE Racing Finals, capping a truly amazing week.

There was also more to take away from season 2 for Ben Ainslie’s Great Britain SailGP Team.

The UK team finishing in second place both in the San Francisco Sail Grand Prix, the final event of the season, and in SailGP’s Podium for the Planet, the Impact League.

And in fourth place overall in the SailGP Season 2 leaderboard, just short of qualifying for that final ‘winner-takes-all’ podium race . . . Something to aim for in season 3, starting in just over a month, with the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix taking place on 14-15 May.

The Impact League award marks a first in sport where athletes and teams are rewarded for positive environmental and sustainable actions in a league running parallel to the main sailing championship.

In finishing in second place, the Ainslie’s Team won $35,000 for theie Race For The Future partner, the 1851 Trust for their Protect our Future climate action platform.

The off-the-water competition was won by Blair Tuke and Pete Burling’s New Zealand SailGP Team.

