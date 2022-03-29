Merlin Rocket – Craftinsure Silver Tiller at Blithfield

Matt Biggs and Beka Jones won round three of the Craftinsure Silver Tiller series hosted at Blithfield SC.

Biggs and Jones took a cleansweep of the three races sailed, to finish with two points and two ahead of second placed Chris Martin and Sean Bailey (2, 5, 2). In third place were Steve and Gill Leney (4, 2, 3) with five points.

First in the Silver fleet were Colin and Sean Anderson and in the Bronze fleet Nigel and Freya Hudson.

This event was also the first O category event attracting travellers from the south west and London as well as most of the usual local suspects.

The mid week forecast proved wrong with a pleasant force 2-3 settling down blowing over the clubhouse – tricky direction but could it have been far worse!

Craftinsure Silver Tiller series – After 3 races, 1 discard (14 entries)

1st 3801 Matt Biggs and Beka Jones 1 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 3787 Chris Martin and Sean Bailey 2 5 2 – – 4 pts

3rd 3716 Steve Leney and Gill Leney 4 2 3 – – 5 pts

4th 3746 James Wells and Anna Aylward 7 4 4 – – 8 pts

5th 3749 Colin Anderson and Sean Anderson 5 3 6 – – 8 pts

6th 3730 Paul Hollis and Paula Mason 3 6 9 – – 9 pts

7th 3790 Colin Brockbank and Russel 6 10 5 – – 11 pts

9th 3662 Nigel Hodsun and Freya Hodsun 11 7 7 – – 14 pts

10th 3742 Howard Eeles and Josh Oates 8 9 10 – – 17 pts

11th 3449 Carl Whitehill and Sam Whitehill 10 11 15 – – 21 pts

12th 3547 Peter Male and Adrain Male 8 15 15 – – 23 pts

13th 3567 Martin Smith and Karen Beeston 13 13 11 – – 24 pts

14th 3619 Guy Browne and Greg Martin 12 12 12 – – 24 pts

16th 3414 Ian Laing and S McCann 15 14 13 – – 27 pts

Next up in the Craftinsure Silver Tiller is a Restricted event at Bartley SC on Sunday 3 April.