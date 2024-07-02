Barcelona’s ‘Summer of Sailing’ receives the four 37th America’s Cup trophies

Barcelona’s ‘Summer of Sailing’ was officially presented with all four trophies that make up the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup.

Lluis Salvado, President of the Port de Barcelona welcomed the distinguished guests to the event hosted at the Tinglados “El Taller”, a newly-completed renovation project on the Eastern Quay to create more open spaces in the Port Vell.

Eugenia de la Torriente, Chief Communications Officer of Puig, presented the inaugural Puig Women’s America’s Cup.

Marc Alins, General Manager of Louis Vuitton Mediterranean, then revealed the Louis Vuitton Cup, the trophy that the five challenger syndicates will be vying for to decide the 37th America’s Cup challenger.

Last but certainly not least and flanked by its permanent security guards (Norm and Cooper), the 173-year-old America’s Cup Trophy took centre stage.

The ‘Auld Mug’ completed the trophy line up, the first time seen alongside the Louis Vuitton Cup, the UniCredit Youth America’s Cup and the Puig Women’s America’s Cup.

Grant Dalton, CEO of America’s Cup Events as well as CEO of the current holders of the trophy, Emirates Team New Zealand, spoke about Barcelona’s Summer of Sailing saying:

“We’re delighted to be announcing and presenting the Barcelona ‘Summer of Sailing’ which will run for a total of 67 days from 22nd August through to the end of October 2024, and where we will be open every day with free access for all to come and enjoy the sailing and off-water activities.”

