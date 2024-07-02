Final Pre-Olympic World Sailing Rankings indicate tough Games for Team GB

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 1 July 2024.

Final world rankings issued prior to the Paris Olympics start on Sunday 28 July, place only three British Sailing Squad members with medal ranking positions.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet ranked 2nd in the Nacra17, Micky Beckett 2nd in ILCA 7 and Ellie Aldridge 3rd in Formula Kite.

The Olympic target from UK Sport for sailing is 3 to 5 medals of any colour.

At the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event, normally a good indicator of likely Games results, Britain finished with 4 Silver and 1 Bronze.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games the Team GB Sailing squad won 3 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze . . . their most successful Games since 2008 in Beijing.

The considerable changes to the sailing classes made for this Games has removed some GB bankers, introducing an unknown element to the potential medal prospects for the established sailing nations.

As was undoubtably the intention of the International Olympic Committee, in its push for wider popular media coverage, if not that of World Sailing.

The 2024 sailing opens with the women’s iQFOiL marathon as the first race of the Games on Sunday 28 July, with the Men starting their marathon race an hour later.

On the same day the 49er and 49erFX skiffs will start their series.

The rest of the ten events follow from the 1 August, with the first medals (the 49er and FX) also presented on the 1 August . . . This being sailing, there is a reserve day the day after each medal race should the original schedule be postponed.

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st ITA – Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (1)

GBR 2nd – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (Team GB)

470 Mixed:

1st ITA – Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman (1)

GBR 10th – Vita Heathcote and Chris Grubb (Team GB) (12)

49er Men:

1st ESP – Diego Botin and Florian Trittel

GBR 21st – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (22)

GBR 28th – James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (Team GB) (32)

49erFX Women:

1st ITA Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi (1)

GBR 4th – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (Team GB) (4)

ILCA7/Laser Men:

1st AUS – Matt Wearn (1)

GBR 2nd – Michael Beckett (Team GB) (3)

ILCA6/Radial Women:

1st HUN – Maria Erdi (1)

GBR 10th – Matilda Nicholls (9)

GBR 28th – Daisy Collingridge

GBR 34th – Hannah Snellgrove (Team GB) (40)

IQ Foil Men:

1st FRA – Nicolas Goyard

GBR 12th – Finn Hawkins (15)

GBR 17th – Sam Sills (Team GB) (20)

IQ Foil Women:

1st CHN – Zheng Yan (1)

GBR 6th – Emma Wilson (Team GB) (6)

Formula Kite Men: GBR still to qualify for Paris Olympics

1st SGP – Maximilian Maeder

GBR 25th – Conner Bainbridge (Team GB) (15)

Formula Kite Women:

1st USA – Daniela Moroz

GBR 3rd – Eleanor Aldridge (Team GB) (8)

Full World Sailing rankings available here . . .