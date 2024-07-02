2024 18footers Mark Foy European Championships – Day 1

Only the one race Monday for the 18footers before a storm came through on Lake Garda and racing was suspended for the day.

Winner of the opening race was Germany’s Heinrich Bayern with Tom and Andy Martin, ahead of Australia’s Fang Warren, Fang and Woody.

In third was Australia’s Keagan Leslie York with Phil Marschall and Auguso Williams

Best placed Brit in 7th place was Luke Goble with Cam Barr and Cam de Nardis.

The 2024 European Championship for the Mark Foy Trophy takes place on Lake Garda based at the Circolo Vela Arco, Torbole, Italy, 1 to 5 July.

2024 18ft European Championship – After race 1 (23 entries)

1st – GER – Heinrich Bayern – Bayerischer YC

2nd – AUS – Fang Warren – 18 Footer League

3rd – AUS – Keagan Leslie York – Double bay 18s

4th – AUS – Simon Nearn – 18 Footer League

5th – AUS – David Hayter – Brisbane 18 Footer SC

6th – ITA – Jordan Girdis – Double Bay 18ft Skiff SC

7th – GBR – Luke Goble – Netley SC

8th – AUS – Nathan Edwards – Australian 18 Footers

9th – HUN – Miklós Ujhelyi-Gáspár – SVE

10th – ITA – Emma Rankin – 18 Footer League