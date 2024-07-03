Entries for 2024 edition of the Vendée Globe revealed

The Vendée Globe has generated unprecedented interest.
As a result, the organisers decided to increase the number of places at the start to 40 for the 2024 edition.
- 40 skippers at the start of the Vendée Globe on 10 November 2024
- 14 internationals and 11 nationalities represented
- 3 British entries
- 6 female skippers
- 2 disabled skippers
- Oliver Heer, Swiss skipper, takes 40th place
44 skippers applied for this 10th edition. At the end of the New York Vendée – Les Sables d’Olonne, 42 skippers managed to qualify, but there will be only 40 at the start on 10 November 2024.
For safety reasons and to preserve the unique and exceptional characteristics of this race, the number of competitors at the start has been set at 40, as will be the case for the 2028 edition.
2024 Vendée Globe Skippers
Denis VAN WEYNBERGH (D’Ieteren Group) – BEL
Jingkun XU (Singchain Team Haikou) – CHN
Fabrice AMEDEO (Nexans – Wewise) – FRA
Romain ATTANASIO (Fortinet – Best Western) – FRA
Eric BELLION (STAND AS ONE) – FRA
Yannick BESTAVEN (Maître CoQ V) – FRA
Jérémie BEYOU (Charal) – FRA
Arnaud BOISSIÈRES (La Mie Câline) – FRA
Louis BURTON (Bureau Vallée) – FRA
Antoine CORNIC (Human Immobilier) – FRA
Manuel COUSIN (Coup de Pouce) – FRA
Clarisse CRÉMER (L’Occitane en Provence) – FRA
Charlie DALIN (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) – FRA
Violette DORANGE (DeVenir) – FRA
Louis DUC (Fives Group – Lantana Environnement) – FRA
Benjamin DUTREUX (GUYOT environnement – Water Family) – FRA
Benjamin FERRÉ (Monnoyeur – Duo for a Job) – FRA
Jean LE CAM (Tout commence en Finistère – Armor-lux) – FRA
Tanguy LE TURQUAIS (Lazare) – FRA
Nicolas LUNVEN (Holcim – PRB) – FRA
Sébastien MARSSET (Foussier) – FRA
Paul MEILHAT (Biotherm) – FRA
Yoann RICHOMME (Paprec Arkéa) – FRA
Thomas RUYANT (VULNERABLE) – FRA
Damien SEGUIN (Groupe APICIL) – FRA
Sébastien SIMON (Groupe Dubreuil) – FRA
Maxime SOREL (V and B – Monbana – Mayenne) – FRA
Guirec SOUDÉE (Freelance.com) – FRA
Isabelle JOSCHKE (MACSF) – FRA/GER
Samantha DAVIES (Initiatives-Cœur) – GBR
Sam GOODCHILD (VULNERABLE) – GBR
Pip HARE (Medallia) – GBR
Boris HERRMANN (Malizia – Seaexplorer) – GER
Szabolcs WEÖRES (New Europe) – HUN
Giancarlo PEDOTE (Prysmian) – ITA
Kojiro SHIRAISHI (DMG MORI Global One) – JPN
Oliver HEER (Oliver Heer Ocean Racing) – SUI
Justine METTRAUX (TeamWork – Team SNEF) – SUI
Alan ROURA (Hublot) – SUI
Conrad COLMAN (MS Amlin) – USA/NZL
The qualification rules have been strengthened since 2020: the sailors had to take the start of 2 solo races and finish at least one of them between 2022 and 2024, in a time that does not exceed the winner’s time plus 50%. Among the 44 projects, 42 skippers managed to qualify.
With the aim of encouraging innovation, the 13 new boats were automatically selected. The 26 other projects were selected on the basis of the number of miles raced since the Transat Jacques Vabre 2021.
This left three projects to choose from for the 40th place, the “wild card” given out by the organisers. Oliver Heer, the skipper having covered the most miles of these three projects was selected:
“It wasn’t an easy choice, as these three skippers are extremely deserving. I consulted a number of people, including the president of the IMOCA Class and my race director. After careful consideration, I’ve decided to play the selection game and decide between them in the order of the mileage rankings, thereby respecting the rules of sport” explains Alain Leboeuf, President of the Vendée Department and the Vendée Globe.