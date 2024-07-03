18footers European Championship – Black Knights lead after Day 2

The German crew of Heinrich Bayern with Tom and Andy Martin lead after day 2 of the 18ft European Championship on Lake Garda.

In second are the Australian team of Keagan Leslie York with Phil Marschall and Auguso Williams, and in third another Aussi team that of Fang Warren.

Conditions were improved with winds of 12-14 knots from the south.

Keagan won the first race of day 2, with Jordan Girdis AUS second, then Heinrich took the next two, the first with Fang Warren second and the final race with Keagan second.

Best placed Brit in 7th place is Luke Goble with Cam Barr and Cam de Nardis.

Other GBR crews are Peter Crudgington in 19th and Adrian Howe in 21st.

2024 18ft Skiff European Championship – After race 4 & discard (23 entries)