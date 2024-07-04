Tough start for British Finn Nationals at Hayling Island

Tough opening day for the 48 competitors at the Rooster British Finn National Championship at Hayling Island SC.
Defending Champion Cameron Tweedle set the pace with two race wins to finish the day 3 pts clear of World No.1 Laurent Hay (2, 3) of France.
In third place it is Lawrence Crispin (3, 6), fourth John Greenwood (4, 5) and fifth Richard Sharp (8, 2).
Considerable attrition rate from the 48 strong fleet, with 16 missing the first race and a few more pulling out of the second.
The Hayling Bar (no not the club bar) caused some damage on the sail back-in, with one boat rolled and the mast broken.
Boat has yet to be recovered, but all sailors OK and in good spirits.
Friday’s forecast not looking any better, so most likely that racing will take place in Chichester Harbour. Two races are planned.
2024 British Finn National Championship – Leaders after 2 races (48 entries)
1st GBR Cameron Tweedle, N/A – – 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd FRA Laurent Hay, La Rochelle Nautique – – 2 3 – – 5 pts
3rd GBR Lawrence Crispin, Stone SC – – 3 6 – – 9 pts
4th GBR John Greenwood, West Kirby SC – – 4 5 – – 9 pts
5th GBR Richard Sharp, Emsworth Slipper – – 8 2 – – 10 pts
6th GBR John Mackie, Winsford Flash SC – – 7 10 – – 17 pts
7th GBR Simon Percival, Christchurch SC – – 5 13 – – 18 pts
8th GBR Fergus Allan, LESC/HISC – – 11 9 – – 20 pts
9th GBR George Coles, MRSC – – 9 11 – – 20 pts
10th GBR Michael de Courcy, HISC – – 18 4 – – 22 pts
11th GBR Martin HUGHES, Warsash SC – – 13 12 – – 25 pts
12th FRA Aubert Lerouge, NFM – – 20 7 – – 27 pts
13th GBR Alex Atkins, Christchurch – – 10 19 – – 29 pts
14th GBR Roman Khodykin, HISC/MRSC – – 15 15 – – 30 pts
15th GBR William Gulliver, Northampton SC – – 26 8 – – 34 pts
16th GBR Tom Gissane Tewkesbury, – – 19 16 – – 35 pts
17th GBR Andy Le Grice, Warsash – – 14 23 – – 37 pts
18th GBR David Hitchcock, HISC – – 17 20 – – 37 pts
19th GBR Mark Macdonald, MRSC – – 25 17 – – 42 pts
20th FRA Philippe Lobert, CN ARRADON – – 24 18 – – 42 pts