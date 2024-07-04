Tough start for British Finn Nationals at Hayling Island

Tough opening day for the 48 competitors at the Rooster British Finn National Championship at Hayling Island SC.

Defending Champion Cameron Tweedle set the pace with two race wins to finish the day 3 pts clear of World No.1 Laurent Hay (2, 3) of France.

In third place it is Lawrence Crispin (3, 6), fourth John Greenwood (4, 5) and fifth Richard Sharp (8, 2).

Considerable attrition rate from the 48 strong fleet, with 16 missing the first race and a few more pulling out of the second.

The Hayling Bar (no not the club bar) caused some damage on the sail back-in, with one boat rolled and the mast broken.

Boat has yet to be recovered, but all sailors OK and in good spirits.

Friday’s forecast not looking any better, so most likely that racing will take place in Chichester Harbour. Two races are planned.

2024 British Finn National Championship – Leaders after 2 races (48 entries)

1st GBR Cameron Tweedle, N/A – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd FRA Laurent Hay, La Rochelle Nautique – – 2 3 – – 5 pts

3rd GBR Lawrence Crispin, Stone SC – – 3 6 – – 9 pts

4th GBR John Greenwood, West Kirby SC – – 4 5 – – 9 pts

5th GBR Richard Sharp, Emsworth Slipper – – 8 2 – – 10 pts

6th GBR John Mackie, Winsford Flash SC – – 7 10 – – 17 pts

7th GBR Simon Percival, Christchurch SC – – 5 13 – – 18 pts

8th GBR Fergus Allan, LESC/HISC – – 11 9 – – 20 pts

9th GBR George Coles, MRSC – – 9 11 – – 20 pts

10th GBR Michael de Courcy, HISC – – 18 4 – – 22 pts

11th GBR Martin HUGHES, Warsash SC – – 13 12 – – 25 pts

12th FRA Aubert Lerouge, NFM – – 20 7 – – 27 pts

13th GBR Alex Atkins, Christchurch – – 10 19 – – 29 pts

14th GBR Roman Khodykin, HISC/MRSC – – 15 15 – – 30 pts

15th GBR William Gulliver, Northampton SC – – 26 8 – – 34 pts

16th GBR Tom Gissane Tewkesbury, – – 19 16 – – 35 pts

17th GBR Andy Le Grice, Warsash – – 14 23 – – 37 pts

18th GBR David Hitchcock, HISC – – 17 20 – – 37 pts

19th GBR Mark Macdonald, MRSC – – 25 17 – – 42 pts

20th FRA Philippe Lobert, CN ARRADON – – 24 18 – – 42 pts

Full results available here . . .