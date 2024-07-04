RS Elite UK National Championships Royal Southern YC – Day 1

After the first two races, Russell Peters sailing with Greg Wells and Zeb Elliott has a two point lead.
The ‘Riff Raff’ team won the two opening races, with Matt Abbiss, Ali Hall and Nick Jones taking both second places and Ossie Stewart, Mike Mcintyre and Tom Stewart both third place finishes.
Andrew Jameson (4, DNC) with James Grant and Matt Alvarado took fourth in the first race, with Simon Childs (5, 7) Paul Childs and Kato Childs in fifth.
In the second race Tom Hewitson (8, 4) with Colin Smith and Jo Hewitson finished in fourth and Adrian Williams (17, 5) Tim Peters and Pasty Vigus were fifth.
Racing continues through to Sunday 7 July.
2024 Zhik RS Elite UK National Championships – Leaders after 2 races (17 entries)
1st 20 Russell Peters – – 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd 61 Matt Abbiss – – 2 2 – – 4 pts
3rd 67 Ossie Stewart – – 3 3 – – 6 pts
4th 100 Tom Hewitson – – 8 4 – – 12 pts
5th 15 Simon Childs – – 5 7 – – 12 pts
6th 66 Andy Partington – – 7 6 – – 13 pts
7th 65 Toby Strauss – – 6 9 – – 15 pts
8th 25 Andrew Archibald – – 9 11 – – 20 pts
9th 76 Adrian Williams – – 17 5 – – 22 pts
10th 92 James Yearsley – – 14 8 – – 22 pts
11th 30 Andrew Jameson – – 4 19.0 DNC – – 23 pts
12th 101 Jonathan Henry – – 12 12 – – 24 pts
13th 6 Adrian Ward – – 16 10 – – 26 pts
14th 44 Elliot Caldwell – – 10 19.0 DNF – – 29 pts
15th 83 Bill Blank – – 11 19.0 DNF – – 30 pts
16th 69 David Nicholls – – 13 19.0 DNF – – 32 pts
17th 89 Steven Hammond – – 15 19.0 DNF – – 34 pts