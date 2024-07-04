RS Elite UK National Championships Royal Southern YC – Day 1

After the first two races, Russell Peters sailing with Greg Wells and Zeb Elliott has a two point lead.

The ‘Riff Raff’ team won the two opening races, with Matt Abbiss, Ali Hall and Nick Jones taking both second places and Ossie Stewart, Mike Mcintyre and Tom Stewart both third place finishes.

Andrew Jameson (4, DNC) with James Grant and Matt Alvarado took fourth in the first race, with Simon Childs (5, 7) Paul Childs and Kato Childs in fifth.

In the second race Tom Hewitson (8, 4) with Colin Smith and Jo Hewitson finished in fourth and Adrian Williams (17, 5) Tim Peters and Pasty Vigus were fifth.

Racing continues through to Sunday 7 July.

2024 Zhik RS Elite UK National Championships – Leaders after 2 races (17 entries)

1st 20 Russell Peters – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 61 Matt Abbiss – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd 67 Ossie Stewart – – 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th 100 Tom Hewitson – – 8 4 – – 12 pts

5th 15 Simon Childs – – 5 7 – – 12 pts

6th 66 Andy Partington – – 7 6 – – 13 pts

7th 65 Toby Strauss – – 6 9 – – 15 pts

8th 25 Andrew Archibald – – 9 11 – – 20 pts

9th 76 Adrian Williams – – 17 5 – – 22 pts

10th 92 James Yearsley – – 14 8 – – 22 pts

11th 30 Andrew Jameson – – 4 19.0 DNC – – 23 pts

12th 101 Jonathan Henry – – 12 12 – – 24 pts

13th 6 Adrian Ward – – 16 10 – – 26 pts

14th 44 Elliot Caldwell – – 10 19.0 DNF – – 29 pts

15th 83 Bill Blank – – 11 19.0 DNF – – 30 pts

16th 69 David Nicholls – – 13 19.0 DNF – – 32 pts

17th 89 Steven Hammond – – 15 19.0 DNF – – 34 pts