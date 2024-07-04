18footers European Championship – Back in action for day 4

Heinrich Bayern with Tom and Andy Martin continue to lead after day 4 of the 18ft European Championship on Lake Garda.

The German team added a 3, 1, 1 to their scoreline to take afive point lead after seven races completed.

The Australian team of Keagan Leslie York with Phil Marschall and Auguso Williams, with a 2, 3, 2, were close but made no impression on the leaders.

In third are another Aussi team that of Fang Warren were also close, but a retirement in the first race of the day blunted their overall performance.

Jordan Girdis 5, 5, 9, moved into fourth as Simon Nearn 24, 21, 19, crashed-out to tenth.

Britain’s Luke Goble with Cam Barr and Cam de Nardis stay in 7th, still scoring steadily with a 7, 10, -11.

2024 18ft Skiff European Championship – After race 7 & discard (23 entries)