British Finn Nationals – Fleet seeks shelter in the harbour for day 2

Day 2 of the Rooster British Finn National Championship at Hayling Island SC.
No let up in the strong wind conditions, meant that the fleet moved into Chichester Harbour for day 2, with two races completed.
Despite the calmer sea state this provided only twenty of the fleet took to the water, and Cameron Tweedle continued to set the pace, adding two more race wins to take a clean-sweep from four races.
Laurent Hay (2, 3) of France again led the chasing pack, adding a 2 and 3 for 7 pts.
In third place is Lawrence Crispin with a 5 and 2 for 10 pts after the discard.
In fourth is Richard Sharp (-9, 6) tied on 16 pts with John Greenwood (-8, 7).
Simon Pettit of the host club moves into sixth after a 3 and 4 and dropping his DNF from day 1, now tied on 19 pts with another HISC sailor, Michael de Courcy (6, 9).
Saturday shows signs of a slight easing of the breeze and even some sun for the final day.
2024 British Finn National Championship – Leaders after 4 races (48 entries)
1st GBR8 Cameron Tweedle, Open -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd FRA75 Laurent Hay, GM 2 -3 2 3 – – 7 pts
3rd GBR74 Lawrence Crispin, GGM 3 -6 5 2 – – 10 pts
4th GBR90 Richard Sharp, GM 8 2 -9 6 – – 16 pts
5th GBR5 John Greenwood, GGM 4 5 -8 7 – – 16 pts
6th GBR3 Simon Pettit, GGM 12 -49 3 4 – – 19 pts
7th GBR21 Michael de Courcy, GM -18 4 6 9 – – 19 pts
8th GBR86 Fergus Allan, GM 11 9 4 -15 – – 24 pts
9th FRA3 Aubert Lerouge, Open -20 7 7 10 – – 24 pts
10th GBR68 John Mackie, GM 7 10 11 -12 – – 28 pts
11th GBR83 George Coles, Open 9 11 -13 11 – – 31 pts
12th GBR635 Simon Percival, GM 5 13 14 -17 – – 32 pts
13th GBR59 Tom Gissane, Tewkesbury Master -19 16 12 5 – – 33 pts
14th GBR13 Roman Khodykin, Master -15 15 10 13 – – 38 pts
15th GBR108 Mark Macdonald, Master -25 17 15 8 – – 40 pts
16th GBR581 Alex Atkins, Master 10 19 16 -21 – – 45 pts
17th GBR803 Ivan Burden, GM -22 22 17 14 – – 53 pts
18th FRA373 Harri Veivo, GM -23 21 18 16 – – 55 pts
19th GBR710 Steven Board, Master -28 24 19 19 – – 62 pts
20th GBR40 Russell New, Master -49 26 21 18 – – 65 pts