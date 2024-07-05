British Finn Nationals – Fleet seeks shelter in the harbour for day 2

Day 2 of the Rooster British Finn National Championship at Hayling Island SC.

No let up in the strong wind conditions, meant that the fleet moved into Chichester Harbour for day 2, with two races completed.

Despite the calmer sea state this provided only twenty of the fleet took to the water, and Cameron Tweedle continued to set the pace, adding two more race wins to take a clean-sweep from four races.

Laurent Hay (2, 3) of France again led the chasing pack, adding a 2 and 3 for 7 pts.

In third place is Lawrence Crispin with a 5 and 2 for 10 pts after the discard.

In fourth is Richard Sharp (-9, 6) tied on 16 pts with John Greenwood (-8, 7).

Simon Pettit of the host club moves into sixth after a 3 and 4 and dropping his DNF from day 1, now tied on 19 pts with another HISC sailor, Michael de Courcy (6, 9).

Saturday shows signs of a slight easing of the breeze and even some sun for the final day.

2024 British Finn National Championship – Leaders after 4 races (48 entries)

1st GBR8 Cameron Tweedle, Open -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd FRA75 Laurent Hay, GM 2 -3 2 3 – – 7 pts

3rd GBR74 Lawrence Crispin, GGM 3 -6 5 2 – – 10 pts

4th GBR90 Richard Sharp, GM 8 2 -9 6 – – 16 pts

5th GBR5 John Greenwood, GGM 4 5 -8 7 – – 16 pts

6th GBR3 Simon Pettit, GGM 12 -49 3 4 – – 19 pts

7th GBR21 Michael de Courcy, GM -18 4 6 9 – – 19 pts

8th GBR86 Fergus Allan, GM 11 9 4 -15 – – 24 pts

9th FRA3 Aubert Lerouge, Open -20 7 7 10 – – 24 pts

10th GBR68 John Mackie, GM 7 10 11 -12 – – 28 pts

11th GBR83 George Coles, Open 9 11 -13 11 – – 31 pts

12th GBR635 Simon Percival, GM 5 13 14 -17 – – 32 pts

13th GBR59 Tom Gissane, Tewkesbury Master -19 16 12 5 – – 33 pts

14th GBR13 Roman Khodykin, Master -15 15 10 13 – – 38 pts

15th GBR108 Mark Macdonald, Master -25 17 15 8 – – 40 pts

16th GBR581 Alex Atkins, Master 10 19 16 -21 – – 45 pts

17th GBR803 Ivan Burden, GM -22 22 17 14 – – 53 pts

18th FRA373 Harri Veivo, GM -23 21 18 16 – – 55 pts

19th GBR710 Steven Board, Master -28 24 19 19 – – 62 pts

20th GBR40 Russell New, Master -49 26 21 18 – – 65 pts

Full results available here . . .