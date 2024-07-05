With the completion of Qualifying at the 2024 29er European Championships in Gdynia, Poland on Saturday, all 25 competing nations will partake in the final series.

The 138 strong fleet will be divided into Gold, Silver, Bronze and Emerald for the remainder of the regatta in the spectacular port of Gdynia and the European Champions will be determined on Monday 8 July.

Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi of Italy have a two point lead ahead of Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Krolik of Poland, with Nolann Huet Des Aunay and Titouan Gresset of France in third.

In fourth are Poland’s Bartosz Zmudzinski and August Sobczak, with Britain’s James Crossley and Sam Webb in fifth and Finian Morris and Charlie Gran sixth overall.

Other British teams to feature in the gold fleet will be Santiago Sesto-Cosby and Noah Fitzgerald 16th, and Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks 20th.

2024 29er European Championships – Completion of Qualifying (138 entries)

1st ITA Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi 2 1 1 3 -4 1 1 2 4 – – 15 pts

2nd POL Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Krolik 1 4 2 1 1 4 1 3 -5 – – 17 pts

3rd FRA Nolann Huet Des Aunay and Titouan Gresset 1 1 1 6 1 2 -8 5 1 – – 18 pts

4th POL Bartosz Zmudzinski and August Sobczak 3 5 4 2 1 1 3 1 -11 – – 20 pts

5th GBR James Crossley and Sam Webb 6 8 1 1 3 1 1 -19 1 – – 22 pts

6th GBR Finian Morris and Charlie Gran 1 -15 6 1 2 2 2 8 3 – – 25 pts

7th RSA Sean Kavanagh and Max Celliers 2 2 -37 3 5 1 2 12 1 – – 28 pts

8th POL Jakub Kuras and Wiktor Mielnik 5 -8 6 2 5 4 6 2 4 – – 34 pts

9th ITA Alessio Bonizzoni and Walter Bonizzoni 3 12 9 2 3 4 2 2 -21 – – 37 pts

10th POL Igor Kawalko and Fabian Kocieda 7 3 19 5 4 2 3 1 -21 – – 44 pts

11th FRA Alexandre Mostini and Raphael Allain 7 3 -24 2 2 3 17 7 3 – – 44 pts

12th NZL William Leech and Sean Kensington 6 8 -29 6 1 3 2 13 7 – – 46 pts

13th POL Szymon Kolka and Mateusz Gasiorowski 10 6 3 6 8 3 -12 6 8 – – 50 pts

14th GER Lucas Hamm and Moritz Hamm 16 6 -22 16 2 7 3 1 2 – – 53 pts

15th POL Alicja Tutkowska and Alicja Dampc 4 -37 4 10 10 2 1 13 10 – – 54 pts

16th GBR Santiago Sesto-Cosby and Noah Fitzgerald 2 9 10 9 3 -17 9 3 9 – – 54 pts

17th FRA Charles Trolard and Thibaut Clouet -19 16 6 8 6 7 4 10 1 – – 58 pts

18th ITA Giulia Bartolozzi and Pietro Rizzi 4 5 1 -19 11 8 16 8 6 – – 59 pts

19th ITA Emilia Salvatore and Pietro Zandri 8 5 11 -18 6 5 4 10 13 – – 62 pts

20th GBR Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks 14 4 7 7 11 -18 8 10 2 – – 63 pts

Full results available here . . .