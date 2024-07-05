RS Elite UK National Championships Royal Southern YC – Day 2

With five races completed, Russell Peters sailing with Greg Wells and Zeb Elliott has a four point lead.

The opening race of day 2 was a win for Matt Abbiss, Ali Hall and Nick Jones, but Russell Peters and his ‘Riff Raff’ team returned to their winning ways with wins in the next two races.

This put Peters four points clear of Abbiss, with Ossie Stewart sailing with Mike Mcintyre and Tom Stewart (-8, 4, 4) holding onto third overall despite failing to break into the leading group on day 2.

Rising to the challenge it was Simon Childs with Paul and Kato Childs who took second in the first two races before dropping to 8th (discarded) in the final race to take fourth overall.

Tom Hewitson with Colin Smith and Jo Hewitson (-9, 9,3) slip to fifth overall, and Adrian Williams, with Tim Peters and Pasty Vigus finished the day with a second place to move into sixth.

Racing at the Royal Southern YC continues through to Sunday 7 July.

2024 Zhik RS Elite UK National Championships – Leaders after 5 races (17 entries)

1st 20 Russell Peters – – 1 1 -3 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 61 Matt Abbiss – – 2 2 1 3 -6 – – 8 pts

3rd 67 Ossie Stewart – – 3 3 -8 4 4 – – 14 pts

4th 15 Simon Childs – – 5 7 2 2 -8 – – 16 pts

5th 100 Tom Hewitson – – 8 4 -9 9 3 – – 24 pts

6th 76 Adrian Williams – – -17 5 13 5 2 – – 25 pts

7th 66 Andy Partington – – 7 6 5 -8 7 – – 25 pts

8th 65 Toby Strauss – – 6 9 7 -10 5 – – 27 pts

9th 30 Andrew Jameson – – 4 -19 6 6 19 – – 35 pts

10th 25 Andrew Archibald – – 9 11 -15 7 11 – – 38 pts

11th 92 James Yearsley – – 14 8 10 -17 9 – – 41 pts

12th 107 Neil Fulcher – – -19 19 4 11 10 – – 44 pts

13th 101 Jonathan Henry – – 12 12 12 -15 15 – – 51 pts

14th 6 Adrian Ward – – -16 10 11 16 16 – – 53 pts

15th 44 Elliot Caldwell – – 10 -19 19 12 12 – – 53 pts

16th 83 Bill Blank – – 11 -19 14 14 14 – – 53 pts

17th 89 Steven Hammond – – 15 -19 16 13 13 – – 57 pts

18th 69 David Nicholls – – 13 -19 19 18 17 – – 67 pts