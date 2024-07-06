Salcombe Gin Merlin Rocket Week 2024 – Gillard and Meadowcroft with a race to spare

Tom Gillard and Ollie Meadowcroft were winners of Salcombe Gin Merlin Rocket Week 2024 with a race to spare.

Friday morning in Salcombe was wet and windy and with an ebb tide the conditions in the harbour were deemed too rough for the first start and a one hour postponement was put up.

Gillard and Meadowcroft, the week already won with 11 pts from a 1 6 2 1 1 scoreline, could afford to retire gracefully and spectate the two final races which eventually took place in marginal hiking conditions.

Mike and Jane Calvert won race 11 to confirm third overall with 17 pts from a 2 7 1 (BFD) 6 1 score, while Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey took the final race to move into second overall on 13 pts with a 5 3 3 (BFD) 1 1 scoreline.

Overall the leading group was completed by Jon Gorringe and Matt Currell in 4th, Chris Gould and Sophie Mackley 5th and 6th Caroline Gould and Livvy Bell.

Another successful running of the unique Merlin Rocket Salcombe Week hosted by Salcombe Yacht Club.

2024 Salcombe Gin Merlin Rocket Week – Final Leaders after 6 flight races (120 entries)

