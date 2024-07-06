18ft Skiff European Championship – Victory for Black Knights on Lake Garda

Heinrich Bayern with Tom and Andy Martin win the 18ft European Championship on Lake Garda.

The German Black Knights team added a 2, 1, 1 to their scoreline on the final day to take victory with 9 pts and a seven point advantage over second placed YANDOO of Australia, with FINPORT Finance of Australia completing the podium.

YANDOO of Woody Winning, Fang Warren and Lewie Brake finished the final day with a 1, 2, 3, scoreline and 16 pts, with FINPORT Finance of Keagan Leslie York, Phill Marschall and Anguso Williams posting a 3, 3, 2, to finish with 19 pts.

Britain’s GOAT, Luke Goble with Cam Barr and Cam de Nardis, slipped back to finish 10th and third Europe boat behind Germany’s PERONI of Philipp Nocke, Paul Wiebel and Simon Topiak.

The event was organised/hosted by the Circolo Vela Arco, Lake Garda, Italy.

2024 18ft Skiff European Championship – Final after 10 races (23 entries)

Full results available here . . .