Roy Disney’s Pyewacket 70 takes Round Antigua line honours

Roy Disney’s Pyewacket 70 takes line honours in a time of four hours 44 minutes in the Peters & May Round Antigua Race after fierce battle with Lee Overlay Partners III.

Pyewacket went on to take victory on corrected time in the CSA Racing Monohull 1 class, ahead of Woody Cullen’s Swan 58 Wavewalker.

A contingent of smaller boats was competing on a shorter 28-mile course in the Almost Round Antigua Race. After a light airs start, Steve Rigby’s J/122 El Ocaso pulled out an early lead on the water, before consistently extending their advantage.

El Ocaso held her lead into the finish of the Almost Round Antigua Race and also took both line honours and victory in the CSA Cruising Monohull class on corrected time. Germaine Williams’ Beneteau First 40.7 Escapado held onto second place on corrected time, ahead of Bernie Evan Wong’s modified Cal 40 Huey Too.

The bulk of the fleet competing in the core Antigua Sailing Week series, which starts Sunday, spent the day making final preparations ahead of the official Opening Party, the Peters & May prize giving and a convivial evening in the regatta village at Antigua Yacht Club.