Semaine Olympique Française – Nacra17 Gold for Gimson and Burnet

The second tranch of Medal Racing took place Saturday at the Semaine Olympique Française.

Only British medal winners were John Gimson and Anna Burnet with a Gold in the Nacra17 class.

Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei of Italy won the Nacra medal race but Gimson and Burnet’s third place was enough to clinch overall victory. Bronze went to Willemijn Offerman and Scipio Houtman of Holland.

British competitors made it into the Medal Races for the 470 (10th), 49er men (5th and 6th), ILCA6 Women (6th and 7th). In addition to the Formula Kite Men (4th), Formula Kite Women (7th) and IQFoil Men (6th) medal series results on Friday.

Not a patch on the nine medal haul, 5 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze, at the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca event just three weeks ago, which has set a high bar for British Sailing Team for the season.

The SOF was the second event of the revamped Sailing Grand Slam 2025 series, next is the Dutch Water Week, then the Kieler Woche and the Long Beach Olympic Classes Regatta.

Final Leaders after Medal Racing

NACRA 17 Mixed – Final Leaders (29 entries)

Gold GBR John GIMSON / Anna BURNET

Silver ITA Gianluigi UGOLINI / Maria GIUBILEI

Bronze NED Willemijn OFFERMAN / Scipio HOUTMAN

470 Mixed – Final Leaders (39 entries)

Gold GER 11 Simon DIESCH / Anna MARKFORT

Silver ESP Jordi XAMMAR / Marta CARDONA

Bronze ITA Giacomo FERRARI / Alessandra DUBBINI

GBR

10th GBR Hannah BRISTOW / James TAYLOR

49er Men – Final Leaders (67 entries)

Gold USA Nevin SNOW / Ian MACDIARMID

Silver GER Richard SCHULTHEIS / Fabian RIEGER

Bronze URU Hernan UMPIERRE / Fernando DIZ

GBR

5th GBR James GRUMMETT / Rhos HAWES

6th GBR Elliott WELLS / Billy VENNIS-OZANNE

49FX Women – Final Leaders (38 entries)

Gold BEL Isaura MAENHAUT / Anouk GEURTS

Silver USA Paris HENKEN / Helena SCUTT

Bronze CAN Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE

GBR

13th GBR Freya BLACK / Saskia TIDEY

ILCA6 Women – Final Leaders (72 entries)

Gold ITA Chiara BENINI FLORIANI

Silver BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT

Bronze DEN Anna MUNCH

GBR

6th GBR Daisy COLLINGRIDGE

7th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS

ILCA7 Men – Final Leaders (112 entries)

Gold HKG Nicholas HALLIDAY

Silver NZL Thomas SAUNDERS

Bronze NED Duko BOS

GBR

29th GBR Alastair BROWN

