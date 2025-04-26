Semaine Olympique Française – Nacra17 Gold for Gimson and Burnet

The second tranch of Medal Racing took place Saturday at the Semaine Olympique Française.
Only British medal winners were John Gimson and Anna Burnet with a Gold in the Nacra17 class.
Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei of Italy won the Nacra medal race but Gimson and Burnet’s third place was enough to clinch overall victory. Bronze went to Willemijn Offerman and Scipio Houtman of Holland.
British competitors made it into the Medal Races for the 470 (10th), 49er men (5th and 6th), ILCA6 Women (6th and 7th). In addition to the Formula Kite Men (4th), Formula Kite Women (7th) and IQFoil Men (6th) medal series results on Friday.
Not a patch on the nine medal haul, 5 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze, at the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca event just three weeks ago, which has set a high bar for British Sailing Team for the season.
The SOF was the second event of the revamped Sailing Grand Slam 2025 series, next is the Dutch Water Week, then the Kieler Woche and the Long Beach Olympic Classes Regatta.
Final Leaders after Medal Racing
NACRA 17 Mixed – Final Leaders (29 entries)
Gold GBR John GIMSON / Anna BURNET
Silver ITA Gianluigi UGOLINI / Maria GIUBILEI
Bronze NED Willemijn OFFERMAN / Scipio HOUTMAN
470 Mixed – Final Leaders (39 entries)
Gold GER 11 Simon DIESCH / Anna MARKFORT
Silver ESP Jordi XAMMAR / Marta CARDONA
Bronze ITA Giacomo FERRARI / Alessandra DUBBINI
GBR
10th GBR Hannah BRISTOW / James TAYLOR
49er Men – Final Leaders (67 entries)
Gold USA Nevin SNOW / Ian MACDIARMID
Silver GER Richard SCHULTHEIS / Fabian RIEGER
Bronze URU Hernan UMPIERRE / Fernando DIZ
GBR
5th GBR James GRUMMETT / Rhos HAWES
6th GBR Elliott WELLS / Billy VENNIS-OZANNE
49FX Women – Final Leaders (38 entries)
Gold BEL Isaura MAENHAUT / Anouk GEURTS
Silver USA Paris HENKEN / Helena SCUTT
Bronze CAN Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE
GBR
13th GBR Freya BLACK / Saskia TIDEY
ILCA6 Women – Final Leaders (72 entries)
Gold ITA Chiara BENINI FLORIANI
Silver BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT
Bronze DEN Anna MUNCH
GBR
6th GBR Daisy COLLINGRIDGE
7th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS
ILCA7 Men – Final Leaders (112 entries)
Gold HKG Nicholas HALLIDAY
Silver NZL Thomas SAUNDERS
Bronze NED Duko BOS
GBR
29th GBR Alastair BROWN