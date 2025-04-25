Semaine Olympique Française – First four golds decided

The first SOF Medal Series were completed Friday for the four board classes . . . The Formula Kite and the IQFoil.
China won gold in the women’s Kite and the men’s IQFoil. Italy won gold in the men’s Kite, and Israel won gold in the women’s IQFoil.
Best Britsh result was 4th for Sam Dickinson in the men’s Kite. Lily Young finished 7th in the women’s Kite. Andy Brown finished 6th in the men’s IQFoil and Alice Read 29th in the women.
The 470, ILCA 6 & 7, Nacra 17, 49er, and FX Medal Races are scheduled for Saturday.
Best chance of a British medal will be in the Nacra17 multihull, where John Gimson and Anna Burnet have a 7 point lead from Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei of Italy.
In the 49er James Grummett and Rhos Hawes are 4th and Elliott Wwlls and Billy Vennis-Ozane in sixth. In the women’s ILCA6 Britain has two competitors in the top ten, Matilda Nicholls in 6th and Daisy Collingbridge 7th.
Formula Kite Men – Final Leaders (60 entries)
Gold ITA Riccardo PIANOSI
Silver SGP Maximilian MAEDER
Bronze SUI Gian STRAGIOTTI
4th GBR Sam DICKINSON
Formula Kite Women – Final Leaders (22 entries)
Gold CHN Wan LI
Silver CHN Jingyue Chen
3rd FRA Lauriane NOLOT
7th GBR Lily YOUNG
IQFoil Men – Final Leaders (76 entries)
Gold CHN Kun Bi
Silver AUS Grae MORRIS
Bronze FRA Louis PIGNOLET
6th GBR Andy BROWN
IQFoil Women – Final Leaders (41 entries)
Gold ISR Tamar STEINBERG
Silver ISR Sharon KANTOR
29th GBR Alice READ