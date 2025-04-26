France Open Skiff 2025 – Victory for Emma and Luke McEwen

Emma and Luke McEwen switched classes – to the RS500 – but maintained their winning record with a victory at the French Open Skiff event at Lac du Der.

As well as changing from the RS800 (UK National and European Champions) to the RS500, Emma and Luke swapped roles with Emma taking helm. The British pair finished ahead of the Swiss pair Sabrina Pfirter and Pierre‑Yves Erne in a 49erFX, with third Edith Goris and Bruno Kanters in another RS500.

Emma said “Well that was certainly unexpected, but obviously something must have sunk in from Ian Mair’s coaching at Bristol Corinthian!”

For anyone who’s not been to Lac du Der, she says she’d definitely recommend it, “It’s a fun relaxed event with great camaraderie within the French skiff scene, on a beautiful tranquil lake. Inexpensive entry, food and bunkhouse accommodation all on site. Or sleep in your van with lakeside view.”



Created in 2004, the France Open Skiff is the first event of the skiff season in France.

The event brings together competitors of all levels from all over France and neighboring countries, primarily the Benelux countries, England, Germany, and Switzerland.

France Open Skiff 2025 – Final overall after 8 races (24 entries)

1st RS500 GBR 978 MCEWEN, Emma MCEWEN, Luke – – 20 pts

2nd 49FX SUI 123 PFIRTER, Pierre‑Yves ERNE, Sabrina – – 21.5 pts

3rd RS500 NED 1660 GORIS, Bruno KANTERS, Edith – – 30 pts

4th RS500 NED 670 VAN BETHUM, Sybe VAN RAALTE, Friso – – 39.5 pts

5th RS500 FRA 1068 WILKES, Brennan VAN DER MAADEN, – – 41 pts

6th RS500 NED 1672 LEERDAM, Lucas VAN MUISWINKEL, – – 51 pts

7th RS500 NED 1757 OUDSEN, Victor ZAALBERG, Maarkje – – 52 pts

8th RS500 FRA 1722 MONNET, Nicolas MONNET, Mathurin – – 59 pts

9th RS500 FRA 1093 EMANUEL, Alexandre FROMENTOUX, Anne – – 59 pts

10th RS500 FRA 940 THOMAS, Olivier THOMAS, Paco – – 61 pts

11th RS500 NED 777 OORD, Jeroen BLOM, Jette – – 65 pts

12th 49ER FRA 998 LLONCH, Thierry HYOUNET, Philippe – – 69 pts

13th DONE SUI 07 RUFFENACHT, Patrick – – 87 pts

14th DONE FRA 902 ABORD, Emmanuel – – 90 pts

15th CONT FRA 1167 DERAUCOURT, – – 92 pts

16th CONT FRA 1558 RAYNON, Michel – – 94 pts

17th RS500 NED 1116 VAN DER WIELEN, BAZELMANS, Marika – – 99 pts

18th 14F FRA 1571 ANTIER, Julien FRITSCH, Boris – – 102 pts

19th CONT FRA 2671 DUQUESNEL, Denis – – 118 pts

20th B14 FRA 767 DUCARROIR, FARENYUK, Alexey – – 130 pts

21st 14F FRA 1512 SHAW, Frederic VAUVRAY, Francois – – 134 pts

22nd IC1S FRA 31 GUENIFFET, Jean – – 159.5 pts

23rd RS700 LUX 734 FRIEDERICH, Andre – – 163 pts

24th RS1X FRA 261 FAVRE, Thierry – – 175 pts