British Finn Nationals – Cameron Tweedle is 2024 Champion

The final day of the Rooster British Finn National Championship was canned due to the exteme weather conditions.



With the final days racing at Hayling Island cancelled due to continuing strong winds, the gusts hitting 35 knots Saturday morning, overall victory was confirmed for Cameron Tweedle.



Tweedle had already won the four races completed . . . two out in a tough Hayling Bay session on Thursday and then two more in Chichester Harbour on Friday.

This put him top of the leaderboard with 3 pts and the early finish to the racing confirmed his successfull defence of the British Finn Championship.

In second overall was Laurent Hay of France and third Lawrence Crispin.

2024 British Finn National Championship – Leaders after 4 races (48 entries)

1st GBR8 Cameron Tweedle, Open -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd FRA75 Laurent Hay, GM 2 -3 2 3 – – 7 pts

3rd GBR74 Lawrence Crispin, GGM 3 -6 5 2 – – 10 pts

4th GBR90 Richard Sharp, GM 8 2 -9 6 – – 16 pts

5th GBR5 John Greenwood, GGM 4 5 -8 7 – – 16 pts

6th GBR3 Simon Pettit, GGM 12 -49 3 4 – – 19 pts

7th GBR21 Michael de Courcy, GM -18 4 6 9 – – 19 pts

8th GBR86 Fergus Allan, GM 11 9 4 -15 – – 24 pts

9th FRA3 Aubert Lerouge, Open -20 7 7 10 – – 24 pts

10th GBR68 John Mackie, GM 7 10 11 -12 – – 28 pts

11th GBR83 George Coles, Open 9 11 -13 11 – – 31 pts

12th GBR635 Simon Percival, GM 5 13 14 -17 – – 32 pts

13th GBR59 Tom Gissane, Tewkesbury Master -19 16 12 5 – – 33 pts

14th GBR13 Roman Khodykin, Master -15 15 10 13 – – 38 pts

15th GBR108 Mark Macdonald, Master -25 17 15 8 – – 40 pts

16th GBR581 Alex Atkins, Master 10 19 16 -21 – – 45 pts

17th GBR803 Ivan Burden, GM -22 22 17 14 – – 53 pts

18th FRA373 Harri Veivo, GM -23 21 18 16 – – 55 pts

19th GBR710 Steven Board, Master -28 24 19 19 – – 62 pts

20th GBR40 Russell New, Master -49 26 21 18 – – 65 pts

Full results available here . . .