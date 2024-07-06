British Finn Nationals – Cameron Tweedle is 2024 Champion

The final day of the Rooster British Finn National Championship was canned due to the exteme weather conditions.
With the final days racing at Hayling Island cancelled due to continuing strong winds, the gusts hitting 35 knots Saturday morning, overall victory was confirmed for Cameron Tweedle.
Tweedle had already won the four races completed . . . two out in a tough Hayling Bay session on Thursday and then two more in Chichester Harbour on Friday.
This put him top of the leaderboard with 3 pts and the early finish to the racing confirmed his successfull defence of the British Finn Championship.
In second overall was Laurent Hay of France and third Lawrence Crispin.
2024 British Finn National Championship – Leaders after 4 races (48 entries)
1st GBR8 Cameron Tweedle, Open -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd FRA75 Laurent Hay, GM 2 -3 2 3 – – 7 pts
3rd GBR74 Lawrence Crispin, GGM 3 -6 5 2 – – 10 pts
4th GBR90 Richard Sharp, GM 8 2 -9 6 – – 16 pts
5th GBR5 John Greenwood, GGM 4 5 -8 7 – – 16 pts
6th GBR3 Simon Pettit, GGM 12 -49 3 4 – – 19 pts
7th GBR21 Michael de Courcy, GM -18 4 6 9 – – 19 pts
8th GBR86 Fergus Allan, GM 11 9 4 -15 – – 24 pts
9th FRA3 Aubert Lerouge, Open -20 7 7 10 – – 24 pts
10th GBR68 John Mackie, GM 7 10 11 -12 – – 28 pts
11th GBR83 George Coles, Open 9 11 -13 11 – – 31 pts
12th GBR635 Simon Percival, GM 5 13 14 -17 – – 32 pts
13th GBR59 Tom Gissane, Tewkesbury Master -19 16 12 5 – – 33 pts
14th GBR13 Roman Khodykin, Master -15 15 10 13 – – 38 pts
15th GBR108 Mark Macdonald, Master -25 17 15 8 – – 40 pts
16th GBR581 Alex Atkins, Master 10 19 16 -21 – – 45 pts
17th GBR803 Ivan Burden, GM -22 22 17 14 – – 53 pts
18th FRA373 Harri Veivo, GM -23 21 18 16 – – 55 pts
19th GBR710 Steven Board, Master -28 24 19 19 – – 62 pts
20th GBR40 Russell New, Master -49 26 21 18 – – 65 pts