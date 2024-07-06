RS Elite UK National Championships – Only one race completed Saturday

Only one race completed on day 3 of the Zhik RS Elite UK National Championships at the Royal Southern YC.



Race 6 winner was Simon Childs with Paul and Kato Childs, ahead of overall leader Russell Peters sailing with Greg Wells and Zeb Elliott, with Ossie Stewart sailing with Mike Mcintyre and Tom Stewart taking third.

This leaves Russell Peters in a commanding position with a six point lead going into the final day.

In second place is Matt Abbiss with Ali Hall and Nick Jones on 12 pts after a fourth place finish Saturday, and holding a five point advantage from Simon Childs and Ossie Stewart who are tied on 17 pts.

Racing finishes on Sunday 7 July.



2024 Zhik RS Elite UK National Championships – Leaders after 6 races (17 entries)

1st 20 Russell Peters – – 1 1 -3 1 1 2 – – 6 pts

2nd 61 Matt Abbiss – – 2 2 1 3 -6 4 – – 12 pts

3rd 15 Simon Childs – – 5 7 2 2 -8 1 – – 17 pts

4th 67 Ossie Stewart – – 3 3 -8 4 4 3 – – 17 pts

5th 66 Andy Partington – – 7 6 5 -8 7 6 – – 31 pts

6th 76 Adrian Williams – – -17 5 13 5 2 8 – – 33 pts

7th 100 Tom Hewitson – – 8 4 9 9 3 -14 – – 33 pts

8th 65 Toby Strauss – – 6 9 7 10 5 (DNF) – – 37 pts

9th 30 Andrew Jameson – – 4 (DNC) 6 6 DNC 5 – – 40 pts

10th 92 James Yearsley – – 14 8 10 -17 9 7 – – 48 pts

11th 25 Andrew Archibald – – 9 11 -15 7 11 12 – – 50 pts

12th 6 Adrian Ward – – -16 10 11 16 16 9 – – 62 pts

13th 107 Neil Fulcher – – (DNF) DNC 4 11 10 DNC – – 63 pts

14th 83 Bill Blank – – 11 (DNF) 14 14 14 10 – – 63 pts

15th 44 Elliot Caldwell – – 10 (DNF) DNF 12 12 11 – – 64 pts

16th 101 Jonathan Henry – – 12 12 12 15 15 (DNC) – – 66 pts

17th 89 Steven Hammond – – 15 (DNF) 16 13 13 DNC – – 76 pts

18th 69 David Nicholls – – 13 (DNF) DNF 18 17 13 – – 80 pts