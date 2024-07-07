Tom Kneen’s Sunrise wins wild Cowes Dinard St Malo Race

Tom Kneen’s JPK 1180 Sunrise III has been declared the overall winner of the Cowes Dinard St Malo Race.

Sunrise III was overall winner having scored the best corrected time under the IRC Rating Rule, and also took Monohull Line Honours and the win in IRC One.

Sunrise III crew comprised: Tom Kneen, Angus Gray-Stephens, George Kennedy, Isabella Drewitt, James Oxenham, Lydia Barber, Rebecca Coles, Rebecca Gmuer, Ruaridh Wright. (Four women, crew average age under 27).

Thierry Roger’s Newick 39 trimaran Blackcap took Multihull Line Honours.

Congratulations to all of the teams that finished racing for the IRC Double Handed European Championship. The podium for the first race of the championship was all Sun Fast 3300s.

Second overall and winner of IRC Two Handed and IRC Two was Simon Tom’s Zephyr, sailed by Josh Dawson and Ollie Hill.

Second in IRC Two-Handed was Ian Hoddle’s Game On, racing with Ollie Wyatt.

Winner of IRC Three and third in IRC Two-Handed was Nick Angel’s Rock Lobster III, raced double handed by the youth duo of Zeb Fellows and Willow Bland.

Clipper Events’ CV3 Adventurous, skippered by Jake Carter was the winner of IRC Zero. Will & Jenny Taylor-Jones’ S&S 39 Sunstone was the winner in IRC Four.

The RORC Cowes Dinard St Malo Race awards a plethora of prestigious prizes to IRC Classes, MOCRA Multihulls and special awards. The overall winner under IRC receives the King Edward VII Challenge Cup, originally donated by His Majesty in 1906.

Once at the finish, competitors enjoy the party atmosphere of Bastille Day as celebrations begin in the historic walled city, culminating in a superb firework display.

The Cowes Dinard St Malo Race is the 11th race of the RORC Season’s Points Championship, the world’s largest offshore racing series.

