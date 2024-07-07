29er European Championships – Battle for podium places on Penultimate day of racing

Penultimate day of racing at the 29er European Championships in Gdynia, Poland saw Brits take race wins in battle for podium places.

Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Krolik of Poland have a 15 point overall lead going into the final day of racing.

They lead from compatriates Bartosz Zmudzinski and August Sobczak, with Britain’s Finian Morris and Charlie Gran five points adrift in third and James Crossley and Sam Webb another seven points back in fourth.

Morris and Gran have won two races in the final series so far and Crossley and Sam Webb have one win.

Qualification leaders Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi of Italy are now in fifth, and Nolann Huet Des Aunay and Titouan Gresset of France are sixth.

Other British teams to feature in the gold fleet are: Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks 18th, Santiago Sesto-Cosby and Noah Fitzgerald 24th, Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield 32nd, and Dylan Creighton and Tristan Alheid 39th.

The 138 strong fleet will decide the European Champions on Monday 8 July.

2024 29er European Championships – Gold fleet leaders (138 entries)

– After six races, 1 discard + Q series points



1st POL 3237 Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Krolik 2 2 2 2 10 -35 17 – – 35 pts

2nd POL 18 Bartosz Zmudzinski and August Sobczak -14 4 14 8 2 2 20 – – 50 pts

3rd GBR 3260 Finian Morris and Charlie Gran 1 3 -28 15 1 10 25 – – 55 pts

4th GBR 3426 James Crossley and Sam Webb 8 21 6 -29 4 1 22 – – 62 pts

5th ITA 3 Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi 9 10 1 12 23 -36 15 – – 70 pts

6th FRA 3425 Nolann Huet Des Aunay and Titouan Gresset -26 12 12 19 9 4 18 – – 74 pts

7th FRA 2980 Alexandre Mostini and Raphael Allain 12 5 -40 3 5 21 44 – – 90 pts

8th GER 3287 Lucas Hamm and Moritz Hamm -37 9 4 1 24 6 53 – – 97 pts

9th NZL 11 William Leech and Sean Kensington 22 14 8 -27 3 5 46 – – 98 pts

10th RSA 3286 Sean Kavanagh and Max Celliers -41 16 3 11 16 29 28 – – 103 pts

