Formula Kite Youth Worlds – Gian Andrea Stragioti and Catalina Turienzo are 2024 Youth World Champions

Gian Andrea Stragioti and Catalina Turienzo are the newly crowned Formula Kite Youth World Champions.

Argentine teenager Catalina Turienzo and defending Youth World Champion Lysa Caval from France were already in the finals, counting two and one points/wins respectively.

They were joined by Turkish Olympian Derin Atakan, who won her semi-final relatively easily and got her ticket to the 4-rider final. And in the other semi-final, Magdalena Woyciechowska from Poland showed great form winning twice and getting her ticket too.

Once in the finals though, Turienzo didn’t leave any space to her competition, leading the only race she needed to sail on the last day from start to finish and sealed the deal convincingly.

Best placed British were Ella Geiger 8th, Emma Rennie 10th and Sophie Rennie 12th.

In the men’s final, Switzerland’s Gian Andrea Stragiotti and Brazilian Lucas Fonseca were joined by Germany’s Jan Voester and Czech Vojtech Koska who swept through their respective semi-finals. Voester won the first two races, bringing him on equal points/wins with Stragiotti.

On the third race Voester crashed and was left behind. Fonseca was initially leading but Stragiotti managed to pass him and finish first.

After a protest by Fonseca about an incident with Stragiotti was ruled invalid the win was confirmed, giving Stragiotti his first major title in the Formula Kite Class.

Voester’s wins were rewarded with the silver medal, while Fonseca had to settle with bronze.

Best placed British were Sam Dickinson 6th and Mattia Maini 8th.

The under-19 riders are now off to Lake Garda and the World Sailing Youth Worlds, before the Paris 2024 Olympic debut of kiteboarding.

Final Leaders Men (59 entries)

Gold SUI 51 Gian Stragiotti (U19) – – FLYSURFER / LEVITAZ – – 1 (13 pts)

Silver GER 53 Jan Voester – – FLYSURFER / CHUBANGA – – 4 (38 pts)

Bronze BRA 47 Lucas Fonseca (U19) – – FLYSURFER / LEVITAZ – – 2 (33 pts)

4th CZE 66 Vojtech Koska – – FLYSURFER / CHUBANGA – – 3 (35 pts)

5th THA 40 Joseph Jonathan Pen-Weston – – FLYSURFER / CHUBANGA – – 5 (45 pts)

6th GBR 69 Sam Dickinson – – FLYSURFER / CHUBANGA – – 6 (55 pts)

7th FRA 43 Nell De Jaham (U19) – – FLYSURFER / LEVITAZ – – 8 (70 pts)

8th GBR 58 Mattia Maini – – FLYSURFER / CHUBANGA – – 10 (97 pts)

9th BEL 60 Daan Baute – – FLYSURFER / CHUBANGA – – 7 (62 pts)

10th FRA 50 Ulysse Dereeper – – FLYSURFER / CHUBANGA – – 9 (92 pts)

Final Leaders Women (17 entries)

Gold ARG 28 Maria Catalina Turienzo (U19) – – FLYSURFER / CHUBANGA – – 1 (14 pts)

Silver FRA 20 Lysa Caval – – FLYSURFER / CHUBANGA – – 2 (28 pts)

Bronze TUR 16 Derin Atakan (U19) – – FLYSURFER / CHUBANGA – – 3 (30 pts)

4th POL 36 Magdalena Woyciechowska – – FLYSURFER / CHUBANGA – – 5 (51 pts)

5th FRA 35 Zoe Boutang – – FLYSURFER / LEVITAZ – – 4 (50 pts)

6th POL 22 Nina Arcisz – – OZONE / FLYING SARDINE – – 6 (73 pts)

7th TUR 30 Derin Deniz Sorguc (U19) – – FLYSURFER / CHUBANGA – – 7 (77 pts)

8th GBR 47 Ella Geiger – – FLYSURFER / CHUBANGA – – 9 (102 pts)

9th ISR 33 Gal Boker – – FLYSURFER / CHUBANGA – – 8 (101 pts)

10th GBR 14 Emma Rennie (U19) – – OZONE / CHUBANGA – – 10 (124 pts)

11th POL 10 Karolina Jankowska (U19) – – FLYSURFER / FLYING SARDINE – – 11 (129 pts)

12th GBR 15 Sophie Rennie – – OZONE / CHUBANGA – – 12 (160 pts)

Full results available here . . .