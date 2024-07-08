ILCA Under 21 World Championship – Irish Olympic selection heads to Paris with new U21 World TItle

Eve McMahon of Ireland heads to Paris Olympics on a high after successfully defending her ILCA 6 Under 21 World Championship title in Portugal.

McMahon takes the women’s title ahead of Evie Saunders of Australia and Roos Wind of the Netherlands.

In the ILCA 7 men, Theodor Middlethon of Norway was the Open winner ahead of Anatol Sassi and Enrico Tanferna, both of Italy.

Winner of the men’s U19 title was Rem Pulci Magen of Israel.

Best placed GBR: ILCA 6 – 26th Carys Attwell, 37th Iris Singleton. ILCA 7 – Open 9th Kai Wolgram, 10th Arthur Farley. Under 19 – 28th Josh Lyttle, 29th Archie Burton.

McMahon makes her Olympic debut representing Ireland in the ILCA 6 at the Paris Games, together with Finn Lynch in the ILCA 7, and Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove in the men’s 49er Skiff.

ILCA 6 Under 21 World Championship – Final Leaders (80 entris)

1st IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 33 pts

2nd AUS Evie SAUNDERS – – 80 pts

3rd ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO DI BRIENZA – – 85 pts

4th NED Roos WIND – – 150 pts

5th ITA Maria Vittoria ARSENI – – 138 pts

6th ITA Carlotta RIZZARDI – – 173 pts

ILCA 7 Open Under 21 World Championship – Final Leaders (155 entris)

1st NOR Theodor MIDDELTHON – – 46 pts

2nd ITA Anatol SASSI – – 60 pts

3rd ITA Mattia CESANA – – 62 pts

4th ITA Enrico TANFERNA – – 75 pts

5th ESP Javier SEGUI – – 84 pts

6th GER Ole SCHWECKENDIEK – – 85 pts

ILCA 7 Under 19 World Championship – Final Leaders (42 entris)

1st U19 ISR Rem PULCI MAGEN – – 88 pts

2nd U19 GRE Alexandros IOANNIDIS – – 212 pts

3rd U19 ISR Omer VERED VILENCHIK – – 215.7 pts

4th U19 ARG Ramon FRENE – – 228 pts

5th U19 POL Filip OLSZEWSKI – – 230 pts

6th U19 SLO Luka ZABUKOVEC – – 311 pts

Full results available here . . .