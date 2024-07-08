ILCA Under 21 World Championship – Irish Olympic selection heads to Paris with new U21 World TItle

Eve McMahon of Ireland heads to Paris Olympics on a high after successfully defending her ILCA 6 Under 21 World Championship title in Portugal.
McMahon takes the women’s title ahead of Evie Saunders of Australia and Roos Wind of the Netherlands.
In the ILCA 7 men, Theodor Middlethon of Norway was the Open winner ahead of Anatol Sassi and Enrico Tanferna, both of Italy.
Winner of the men’s U19 title was Rem Pulci Magen of Israel.
Best placed GBR: ILCA 6 – 26th Carys Attwell, 37th Iris Singleton. ILCA 7 – Open 9th Kai Wolgram, 10th Arthur Farley. Under 19 – 28th Josh Lyttle, 29th Archie Burton.
McMahon makes her Olympic debut representing Ireland in the ILCA 6 at the Paris Games, together with Finn Lynch in the ILCA 7, and Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove in the men’s 49er Skiff.
ILCA 6 Under 21 World Championship – Final Leaders (80 entris)
1st IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 33 pts
2nd AUS Evie SAUNDERS – – 80 pts
3rd ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO DI BRIENZA – – 85 pts
4th NED Roos WIND – – 150 pts
5th ITA Maria Vittoria ARSENI – – 138 pts
6th ITA Carlotta RIZZARDI – – 173 pts
ILCA 7 Open Under 21 World Championship – Final Leaders (155 entris)
1st NOR Theodor MIDDELTHON – – 46 pts
2nd ITA Anatol SASSI – – 60 pts
3rd ITA Mattia CESANA – – 62 pts
4th ITA Enrico TANFERNA – – 75 pts
5th ESP Javier SEGUI – – 84 pts
6th GER Ole SCHWECKENDIEK – – 85 pts
ILCA 7 Under 19 World Championship – Final Leaders (42 entris)
1st U19 ISR Rem PULCI MAGEN – – 88 pts
2nd U19 GRE Alexandros IOANNIDIS – – 212 pts
3rd U19 ISR Omer VERED VILENCHIK – – 215.7 pts
4th U19 ARG Ramon FRENE – – 228 pts
5th U19 POL Filip OLSZEWSKI – – 230 pts
6th U19 SLO Luka ZABUKOVEC – – 311 pts