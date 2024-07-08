Riff Raff successfully defend RS Elite UK National Championship title

The 2024 Zhik RS Elite UK National Championships was completed at the Royal Southern YC with two final races Sunday.

Russell Peters sailing with Greg Wells and Zeb Elliott in No. 20 Riff Raff, successfully defended the RS Elite UK National Championship title with a race to spare.

The Riff Raff team took their fifth race win and were able to retire to the clubhouse, while the rest of the fleet decided the final podium places.

Andrew Jameson, James Grant and Matt Alvarado took the final race honours ahead of Adrian Williams, Tim Peters and Pasty Vigus, with Ossie Stewart, Mike Mcintyre and Tom Stewart in third, but failed to upset the podium places.

The podium was completed by Matt Abbiss with Ali Hall and Nick Jones in second on 20 pts after a final day 3 and 5, with a three point advantage from third placed Simon, Paul and Kato Childs on 23 pts from a 2 and 4.

The event was hosted by the Royal Southern YC from 4 to 7 July.

2024 Zhik RS Elite UK National Championships – Final after 8 races (17 entries)



