29er European Championships – No final day racing but plenty of medals for GBR crews

No racing on the final day of the 29er European Championships in Gdynia, Poland.

With no movement possible on the leaderboard Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Krolik of Poland were confirmed as 2024 29er European Champions, both overall and first mixed crew pair.

Britain’s Finian Morris and Charlie Gran were second in the Men’s category and third place overall. While compatriots James Crossley and Sam Webb completed the top three Men, and fourth overall.

Britain’s Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks took silver in the women’s title (18th overall), which was won by Poland’s Alicja Tutkowska and Alicja Dampc.

Finnish sailors Una Heinila and Silja-Sophie Laukkanen taking third place.

Other GBR Gold fleet finishers were: 24th overall Santiago Sesto-Cosby and Noah Fitzgerald, 32nd Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield, and Dylan Creighton and Tristan Alheid 39th.

Britsh teams also finished 2nd Rob Mawdsley and Oliver Vines, and 3rd Joe Wimpory and Jamie Gatehouse in the Silver fleet.

And Alex and Max Sydenham were winners of the Bronze fleet.

Britain finished second in the Ovington Nations Cup (top 3 boats) which was won by Poland, with Italy third.

2024 29er European Championships – Final Gold fleet leaders (138 total entries)

After six races, 1 discard + Q series points

1st POL 3237 Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Krolik 2 2 2 2 10 -35 17 – – 35 pts

2nd POL 18 Bartosz Zmudzinski and August Sobczak -14 4 14 8 2 2 20 – – 50 pts

3rd GBR 3260 Finian Morris and Charlie Gran 1 3 -28 15 1 10 25 – – 55 pts

4th GBR 3426 James Crossley and Sam Webb 8 21 6 -29 4 1 22 – – 62 pts

5th ITA 3 Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi 9 10 1 12 23 -36 15 – – 70 pts

6th FRA 3425 Nolann Huet Des Aunay and Titouan Gresset -26 12 12 19 9 4 18 – – 74 pts

7th FRA 2980 Alexandre Mostini and Raphael Allain 12 5 -40 3 5 21 44 – – 90 pts

8th GER 3287 Lucas Hamm and Moritz Hamm -37 9 4 1 24 6 53 – – 97 pts

9th NZL 11 William Leech and Sean Kensington 22 14 8 -27 3 5 46 – – 98 pts

10th RSA 3286 Sean Kavanagh and Max Celliers -41 16 3 11 16 29 28 – – 103 pts

