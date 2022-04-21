ILCA European U21 Championship – Final Results

Final day of the 2022 ILCA U21 European Championships on Lac d’Hourtin, France.

European Champion in the men is Paul Hameetrman of Holland

Open Champion in the men is Stefan Elliott-Shidore of Australia

Britain’s Arthur Farley was winner of the men’s U19 European Championship

European Champion in the women is Shai Kakon of Israel

Open Champion in the women is Sylvie Stannage of Australia

Thursday’s racing decided the ILCA U21 European Championships, with the men’s title going to Paul Hameeteman of Holland, second Cesare Barabino ITA and third Theo Peyre FRA.

The women’s under 21 title went to Shai Kakon of Israel, second Marilena Makri CYP and third Isabel Hernandez ESP.

Britain’s Arthur Farley was winner of the ILCA 7 U19 Championship, finishing seventh overall with Kai Wolgram in sixth place.

ILCA 7 U21 Europeans – Men – Final leaders (110 entries)

1st NED Paul HAMEETEMAN – – 62 pts

2nd AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE – – 74 pts

3rd AUS Michael COMPTON – – 81 pts

4th ITA Cesare BARABINO – – 81 pts

5th FRA Theo PEYRE – – 96 pts

6th NED Willem WIERSEMA – – 106 pts

7th GBR Arthur FARLEY – U19 – – 136 pts

8th POL Michal KRASODOMSKI – – 140 pts

9th DEN Johan SCHUBERT – – 141 pts

10th GER Till WANSER – – 147 pts

Other GBR:

28th Drew BARNES

31st Finley DICKINSON

32nd James FOSTER

38th Kai WOLGRAM – U19

Full results available here . . .

ILCA 6 U21 Europeans – Women – Final leaders (61 entries)

1st ISR Shai KAKON – – 58 pts

2nd CYP Marilena MAKRI – – 82 pts

3rd ESP Isabel HERNANDEZ – – 104 pts

4th ITA Giorgia DELLA VALLE – – 120 pts

5th ESP Claudia SOBRAL – – 126 pts

6th ITA Sara SAVELLI – – 154 pts

7th ITA Maria Giulia CICCHINE – – 155 pts

8th ESP Miriam SITGES – – 157 pts

9th POL Julia ROGALSKA – – 165 pts

10th CRO Ursula BALAS – – 167 pts

GBR:

47th Charlotte VIDELO

Full results available here . . .