ILCA European U21 Championship – Final Results

Final day of the 2022 ILCA U21 European Championships on Lac d’Hourtin, France.
- European Champion in the men is Paul Hameetrman of Holland
- Open Champion in the men is Stefan Elliott-Shidore of Australia
- Britain’s Arthur Farley was winner of the men’s U19 European Championship
- European Champion in the women is Shai Kakon of Israel
- Open Champion in the women is Sylvie Stannage of Australia
Thursday’s racing decided the ILCA U21 European Championships, with the men’s title going to Paul Hameeteman of Holland, second Cesare Barabino ITA and third Theo Peyre FRA.
The women’s under 21 title went to Shai Kakon of Israel, second Marilena Makri CYP and third Isabel Hernandez ESP.
Britain’s Arthur Farley was winner of the ILCA 7 U19 Championship, finishing seventh overall with Kai Wolgram in sixth place.
ILCA 7 U21 Europeans – Men – Final leaders (110 entries)
1st NED Paul HAMEETEMAN – – 62 pts
2nd AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE – – 74 pts
3rd AUS Michael COMPTON – – 81 pts
4th ITA Cesare BARABINO – – 81 pts
5th FRA Theo PEYRE – – 96 pts
6th NED Willem WIERSEMA – – 106 pts
7th GBR Arthur FARLEY – U19 – – 136 pts
8th POL Michal KRASODOMSKI – – 140 pts
9th DEN Johan SCHUBERT – – 141 pts
10th GER Till WANSER – – 147 pts
Other GBR:
28th Drew BARNES
31st Finley DICKINSON
32nd James FOSTER
38th Kai WOLGRAM – U19
Full results available here . . .
ILCA 6 U21 Europeans – Women – Final leaders (61 entries)
1st ISR Shai KAKON – – 58 pts
2nd CYP Marilena MAKRI – – 82 pts
3rd ESP Isabel HERNANDEZ – – 104 pts
4th ITA Giorgia DELLA VALLE – – 120 pts
5th ESP Claudia SOBRAL – – 126 pts
6th ITA Sara SAVELLI – – 154 pts
7th ITA Maria Giulia CICCHINE – – 155 pts
8th ESP Miriam SITGES – – 157 pts
9th POL Julia ROGALSKA – – 165 pts
10th CRO Ursula BALAS – – 167 pts
GBR:
47th Charlotte VIDELO