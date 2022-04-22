Congressional Cup – Ian Williams stakes semi-final berth

Four-time Congressional Cup winner Ian Williams booked his semi-final place in the 57th Congressional Cup.

Williams and his newly branded Team Gladstone’s Long Beach claimed a spot on the top of the leaderboard despite a three-year absence from Congressional Cup racing.

He is joined by defending champion Taylor Canfield of the USA, Johnie Berntsson of Sweden and Chris Poole USA after a lively day of sailing in winds hitting the top range for the Catalina 37 fleet at Long Beach Yacht Club in the five-day regatta.

In Friday’s semi-final Ian Williams (GBR) will face Johnie Berntsson (SWE), while Taylor Canfield (USA) meets Chris Poole (USA).

Williams took 7 wins from his nine round robin races Thursday, only topped by Canfield with 8 wins. Chris Poole went through with 6 wins and Berntsson with 5.5 wins.

An important win for Williams was that over five-time winner Canfield in a thrilling match, where the adversaries sparred around the entire course, with Williams finishing just two seconds ahead of Canfield.

The Semi-finals start Friday . . . weather permitting.

Semi-Finalists:

1. Taylor Canfield (USA)

2. Ian Williams (GBR)

3. Johnie Berntsson (SWE)

4. Chris Poole (USA)

Other:

5. Jeppe Borch (DEN)

6. Emil Kjaer (DEN)

7. Harry Price (AUS)

8. Dave Hood (USA)

9. Nick Egnot-Johnson (NZL)

10. Pearson Potts (USA)

