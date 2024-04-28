59th Congressional Cup – Chris Poole and Ian Williams lead their semi-finals

Day 4 of the 59th Congressional Cup in Long Beach, CA concluded the quarter-final stage of the event.

The top four teams advanced to the semi-finals led by defending Congressional Cup champion USA’s Chris Poole.

Joining Poole in the semi-finals were five-time Congressional Cup champion Great Britain’s Ian Williams, Switzerland’s Eric Monnin and New Zealand’s Nick Egnot-Johnson.

At the end of play, Poole and Williams lead their semi-finals matches 2-0 against their respective opponents Monnin and Egnot-Johnson.

Sunday’s racing will begin with what is left of the semi-finals before the finals match where the two top teams will battle it out for the coveted Crimson Blazer.