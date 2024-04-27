French Olympic Week, Hyeres – GBR finish with Gold, Silver and Bronze

After Connor Bainbridge clinching a tenth Olympic event – Formula Kite – for Team GB at the Paris Olympiic, focus switched to how the Team GB selection were doing in the parallel French Olympic Week.

And here it was a snakes and ladders picture.

Team GB’s Micky Beckett clinched the ILCA 7 gold ahead of Aussie rival Matt Wearn, with bronze for Philipp Buhl of Germany.

In the Formula Kite Women class, Team GB’s Ellie Aldridge led the fleet into the final series having dominated the racing, but finished second to Jessie Kampman of France, with Lauriane Nolot, also France, completing the final series podium.

In a good overall GBR performance, Katie Dabson took fourth, Maddy Anderson ninth and Lily Young tenth.

In the mixed 470, Bettine Harris and Martin Wrigley claimed bronze.

The event was won by Camille Lecointre and Jérémie Mion of France, with the silver going to Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson of Sweden.

The Team GB pair, Vita Heathcote and Christian Grube pulled out of the event after race 4, due to a clash with another event, they were tenth at that point.

In the only other event with British entries, the women’s ILCA 6, the winner was Charlotte Rose of the USA, with silver for Marit Bouwmeester NED and bronze for Line Flem Hoest NOR.

Britain’s Matilda Nicholls fiished ninth. Team GB’s Hannah Snellgrove pulled out of the event after five races due to illness.

Qualified Nations Events without GBR entries . . .

In the 49er, gold went to Diego Botin and Florian Trittell of Spain.

In the 49erFX, Odile Van Aanholt and Annette Duetz of Holland took gold.

Men’s Formula Kite, gold went to Toni Voodisek SLO.

Men’s QFoil, gold went to Ethan Westra ARU.

Women’s QFoil, gold for Tamar Steiberg ISR.

Full results available here . . .

Next up the Team GB sailors in the lead-up to the Olympics will be the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Worlds, 7 to 12 May. The Formula Kite Worlds, 11 to 19 May and the Hempel WC Series in Holland May 29 to Jun 2.