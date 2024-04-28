Dawn Treader win Peters & May Round Antigua Race

Ed Bell’s JPK 1180 Dawn Treader (GBR) was overall winner of the Peters & May Round Antigua Race Trophy.

Second was Jim Vos’ RP37 Warthog (ANT) and third overall, winner of the CSA Racing Class and Monohull Line Honours, was Woody Cullen’s Swan 58 Wavewalker (USA).

Justin Scott’s Outremer 51 Uhuru (USA) was the winner of the CSA Cruising Multihull Class, winning the Peters & May Multihull Line Honours Trophy.

The Peters & May Round Antigua Race was blessed with gorgeous conditions. The stand-alone race prior to Antigua Sailing Week was held in a warm gradient wind of 10-14 knots, just south of east, with a smooth sea state.

While the Racing classes were set a full anti-clockwise circumnavigation of Antigua of approximately 50 miles, the Cruising classes and smaller race boats were set a 25-mile course, taking in the headlands on the south side of Antigua, plus a taste of Atlantic racing off the windward side of Antigua.

The winner of the Almost Round Antigua Race was Donald MacDonald’s Salona 38 Bonkers (GBR).

Andreas Bock’s KK28 Karin (GER) took Line Honours for the race, but was second after CSA time correction by under three minutes. Third was Bernie Evan-Wong’s Cal 40 Huey Too (ANT). Justin Scott’s Outremer 51 Uhuru (USA) was the winner of the CSA Cruising Multihull Class.

