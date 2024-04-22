Scotty Dickson wins his 14th Ficker Cup in 24 years!

Scotty Dickson claimed his 14th Ficker Cup in 24 years in ideal conditions at Long Beach YC.

Dickson, originally from New Zealand, went 12 and 2 in the Double Round Robin dropping only one match in the semifinals against Australia’s Cole Tapper.

Dickson then went on to sweep the finals against another New Zealand skipper, Megan Thomson.

It’s been a very busy event season in Long Beach and now the spotlight turns to the 59th Congressional Cup also hosted by Long Beach YC which runs from Wednesday 24 April through Sunday 28 April.

The top three ranking Ficker Cup skippers, Scotty Dickson, Megan Thomson and Cole Tapper qualify to the compete in the Congressional Cup.

This year’s Congressional Cup Regatta will feature an increased field of twelve teams, with 2023 Match Racing World Champion, GBR’s Ian Williams added to the entry list.

2024 Congressional Cup Confirmed Skippers

Chris Poole, USA, Riptide Racing

Eric Monnin, SUI, Capvis Swiss Match Racing Team

Johnie Berntsson, SWE, Berntsson Sailing Team

Jeppe Borch, DEN, Borch Racing

Mati Sepp, EST, Clean Energy Match Race Team

Nick Egnot-Johnson, NZL, Knots Racing

Ian Williams, GBR, China.one Ningbo

Gavin Brady, USA, True Blue Racing

Dave Hood, USA, DH3 Racing

Flicker Qualifier Scotty Dickson, USA

Flicker Qualifier Megan Thomson, NZL

Flicker Qualifier Cole Tapper, AUS

2024 Ficker Cup Final results:

1st Scotty Dickson, USA

2nd Megan Thomson, NZL

3rd Cole Tapper, AUS

4th Dave Hood, USA

5th Peter Wickwire, CAN

6th Aurelien Pierroz, FRA

7th Nicole Breault, USA

8th Celia Willison, NZL

