Scotty Dickson wins his 14th Ficker Cup in 24 years!

Scotty Dickson claimed his 14th Ficker Cup in 24 years in ideal conditions at Long Beach YC.
Dickson, originally from New Zealand, went 12 and 2 in the Double Round Robin dropping only one match in the semifinals against Australia’s Cole Tapper.
Dickson then went on to sweep the finals against another New Zealand skipper, Megan Thomson.
It’s been a very busy event season in Long Beach and now the spotlight turns to the 59th Congressional Cup also hosted by Long Beach YC which runs from Wednesday 24 April through Sunday 28 April.
The top three ranking Ficker Cup skippers, Scotty Dickson, Megan Thomson and Cole Tapper qualify to the compete in the Congressional Cup.
This year’s Congressional Cup Regatta will feature an increased field of twelve teams, with 2023 Match Racing World Champion, GBR’s Ian Williams added to the entry list.
2024 Congressional Cup Confirmed Skippers
Chris Poole, USA, Riptide Racing
Eric Monnin, SUI, Capvis Swiss Match Racing Team
Johnie Berntsson, SWE, Berntsson Sailing Team
Jeppe Borch, DEN, Borch Racing
Mati Sepp, EST, Clean Energy Match Race Team
Nick Egnot-Johnson, NZL, Knots Racing
Ian Williams, GBR, China.one Ningbo
Gavin Brady, USA, True Blue Racing
Dave Hood, USA, DH3 Racing
Flicker Qualifier Scotty Dickson, USA
Flicker Qualifier Megan Thomson, NZL
Flicker Qualifier Cole Tapper, AUS
2024 Ficker Cup Final results:
1st Scotty Dickson, USA
2nd Megan Thomson, NZL
3rd Cole Tapper, AUS
4th Dave Hood, USA
5th Peter Wickwire, CAN
6th Aurelien Pierroz, FRA
7th Nicole Breault, USA
8th Celia Willison, NZL
Related Post . . .
Long Beach YC find room for 5x Congressional Cup winner Ian Williams