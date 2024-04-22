5 Minute Warning – The Andy and Matt show hits the road

This is your ‘5 Minute Warning’, the first of a series of weekly video updates on the sharp end of the sailing world.

Between them, PlanetSail’s Matt Sheahan and Sailjuice’s Andy Rice cover a lot of the action at the top end of the sport.

They are now launching a weekly video update highlighting the top sailing action, in what is going to be a full-on year with both the Paris Olympics and the 37th America’s Cup fighting for our attention.

Speaking from the recent South Coast Boat Show, a rare moment for Matt and Andy both to be in the UK at the same time, they run through what you can expect . . .