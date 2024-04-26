59th Congressional Cup – Ian Williams wins round-robin stage

Britain’s Ian Williams and his Gladstone’s Long Beach team toppped the round-robin stage of the 59th Congressional Cup with nine wins and two losses.

Closing out the opening round-robin stage of the 59th Congressional Cup Thursday in Long Beach, the top four teams – Ian Williams GBR, Jeppe Borch DEN, Dave Hood USA and Gavin Brady USA, each advance to the Quarter-final stage of the event.

The top four finishers from the round robin will have a lay day and rejoin the Quarter-final on Saturday.

The remaining eight teams will compete in a repechage stage on Friday, where the top four finishers will also join the Quarter-finals.

Ian Williams Crew: Richard Sydenham, Gerry Mitchell, Ricky McGarvie, Ted Hackney and Oisin Mcclelland.

Racing runs through to Sunday, 28 April.