Tom Morris looks at the left field brutalist style INEOS AC75

Tom Morris of Mozzy Sails looks at the new INEOS Britannia AC75 RB3 that he labels it a Brutilist Winner!

Morris looks at what is known with a critical eye and labels it an extreme take on the rule, at odds with other teams and with plenty of mystery still to be seen.

This could be the most interesting yacht of AC37, but is there any indication it’s brutalist style with be fastest?

It undoubtedly goes against the grain of what we have seen so far from the other teams, which show a distinct connection with the winning New Zealand AC36 boat, with subtle variations for the expected different Barcelona conditions.



Morris highlights the obvious differences . . . The volume in the bustle at the front and the lack of volume in that thin skig skag at the back.

All that structure at the back of the boat that they’ve put on for the container of the rudder gantry, because of the lack of a stern bustle.

The forward placement of the rudder combined with a huge skeg that ends well before the stern.

Morris explains why he thinks INEOS have produced this extreme take on the AC75 Rule, but we have been here before and the record is not good . . .

Recon video and photos credit to Recon Photographer / @America’s Cup