American Magic’s AC75 is rolled out in Barcelona

New York Yacht Club American Magic, Challenger for the 37th America’s Cup, rolled out its new AC75 race boat, “B3,” in Barcelona.

B3 made its debut as it emerged from the NYYC American Magic base for structural and load testing at the American Magic base in Barcelona.

As is usual for these first public exposures, as little as possible was revealed, and we can expect at least one, maybe two more such reveals before we get any real idea of just what the American AC75 have looks like.

A further phase of commissioning and testing completes the path for B3 before an official naming ceremony and inaugural sail, which is pencilled in for early May.

See this American Magic Video where Terry Hutchinson, shares the latest from American Magic’s team base in Barcelona with April’s Monthly Update.





With the boat reveals in full swing, anticipation builds for the upcoming Preliminary Regatta in Barcelona on August 22-25, where all six AC75s will compete for the first time.

Following this, the focus shifts to The Louis Vuitton Cup (29 Aug – 7 Oct), where American Magic aims to secure their place in the America’s Cup match (12-27 Oct) against defenders New Zealand.

