59th Congressional Cup – Denmark’s Jeppe Borch leads after Day 1

Denmark’s Jeppe Borch leads the 12-team 59th Congressional Cup after Day One with an impressive six wins and one loss.

Eight flights were completed, bar one match in flight eight, at the Long Beach Yacht Club.

Britain’s Ian Williams is in second, tied with Sweden’s Johnie Berntsson on five wins.

Then come Eric Monnin SUI and Gavin Brady USA with four wins.

After the first round-robin is completed, the four highest-scoring teams will proceed straight to the Quarter-Finals. The remaining eight teams will sail the Repechage and get a second chance to make it to the Quarter-Finals.

Racing runs through to Sunday, 28 April.

