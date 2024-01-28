Long Beach YC find room for 5x Congressional Cup winner Ian Williams

California’s Long Beach Yacht Club have found room for five-time Congressional Cup winner Ian Williams (GBR) in this years event.

Williams was ignored in the original invitation announcement, but after considerable comment in the yachting media, room has been found for additional entries.

Williams, recently crowned the Match Racing World Champion for the seventh time, will now join this year’s 59th edition of the Congressional Cup Regatta, 24 to 28 April 2024.

As the season opening Championship event of the 2024 World Match Racing Tour, the Congressional Cup line-up will now feature twelve teams, including three qualifiers from the Ficker Cup Regatta, also hosted by LBYC, 18 to 21 April 2024.

2024 Confirmed Skippers

Chris Poole, USA, Riptide Racing (WS Ranking #1)

Eric Monnin, SUI, Capvis Swiss Match Racing Team (WS Ranking #2)

Johnie Berntsson, SWE, Berntsson Sailing Team (WS Ranking #3)

Jeppe Borch, DEN, Borch Racing (WS Ranking #4)

Mati Sepp, EST, Clean Energy Match Race Team (WS Ranking #6)

Nick Egnot-Johnson, NZL, Knots Racing (WS Ranking #7)

Ian Williams, GBR, China.one Ningbo (WS Ranking #11)

Gavin Brady, USA, True Blue Racing (WS Ranking #14)

Dave Hood, USA, DH3 Racing (WS Ranking #33)

Qualifier from Ficker Cup 2024

Qualifier from Ficker Cup 2024

Qualifier from Ficker Cup 2024

