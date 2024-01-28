ILCA 7 Mens Worlds – Tomasgaard blinks as Wearn and Beckett move into lead

Final day of the qualifying series and it is Australian Matt Wearn who takes the lead of the gold fleet into the final series.

Wearn added a 1 and 3 to his scoreline to take a three point lead, with Britain’s Mickey Beckett in blistering form with back-to-back wins moving into second place, edging out former leader, Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway.

Tomasgaard had his worst day so far, a 5 and -7 dropping him to third with 13 pts, but enough to open a nine point gap on the chasing pack led by Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France with 22 pts.

Tom Saunders of New Zealand (2, 4) improved to 5th on 23 pts, as Filip Jurisic CRO dropped to 6th and Philipp Buhl GER to 7th, both on 25pts.

Other race winners came from down the fleet, Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy MAS with a 1 and 20 now 34th, Valtteri Uusitalo FIN with a best day 4 and 1 to place 21st, and Nicholas Halliday HKG also with a best day score of 10 and 1 to place 27th.

Britain’s Sam Whaley (7, 2) improved to make the gold fleet cut in 20th and Dan Whiteley (52, 24) in 44th.

In the silver fleet are Finley Dickinson (29, 32) in 71st and James Percival-Cooke (28, 21) is 75th overall.



With the gold fleet decided the top competitors now face each other for four final series races, with all eyes on a place in the top ten medal race on Wednesday, and its non-discardable double points score to decide the the final podium.

Alongside the World title, Olympic national qualification and internal team selection battles are also taking place with the Paris Olympic Games just six months away.

ILCA 7 2024 Mens Worlds – Leaders after 6 races , 1 discard (152 entries)

Full results available here . . .