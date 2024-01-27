ARKEA ULTIM CHALLENGE – Anthony Marchand (Actual Ultim) has restarted

Short news update Saturday 27 January 2024.

Éric Péron (Adagio) has 15 miles still to sail into Cape Town for his pitstop following rudder damage early Friday morning, should pass close to Marchand who is on his way out.

Anthony Marchand (Actual Ultim) has restarted after stopping in Cape Town for exactly 24 hours. He recrossed his stopping point at 15:14hrs UTC Saturday afternoon.

Race leader Charles Caudrelier (Maxi Edmond de Rothschild) is racing along the AEZ with about 120 miles to go to the longitude of Tasmania and the entrance to the Pacific.

Third placed Armel Le Cléac’h (Banque Populaire XI) is the quickest ULTIM on the race course averaging 32 kts and posting a 681 nautical miles day and is now 862 miles behind second placed Thomas Coville (Sodebo Ultim 3), who has repaired his foil lowering mechanism.