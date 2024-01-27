ILCA 7 Mens Worlds – Tomasgaard consolidates his lead, as Beckett recovers lost ground

Mickey Beckett quickly returned to the leading pack after yesterday’s loss of his opening race win to a protest.

A first and third, combined with the discard removal of his 16th lifted him back into 6th overall and seven points off the leader. Although the use of the discard with such a high score this early will possibly cramp Beckett’s options later in what is looking a low scoring series to date.

After an abandoned race (with Sam Whaley leading) and a postponement ashore the second day’s racing finally started late in the day.

Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway consolidated his lead with a third race win and discarded a 5th to top the lederboard with 3 pts.

Defending champion Matt Wearn AUS posted a 2 and 1 and is now second overall on 4 pts, with third Filip Jurišic CRO who discarded a fourth from the first race and added a race win for 6 pts.

Continuing the low scoring leading group is Luke Elliott AUS with a fifth and discarding a ninth to take 5th overall with 8 pts.

Philipp Buhl GER with a -5 and 5, drops to fifth on 9 pts and one point ahead of Beckett.

Other race winners were, Ethan Mcaullay AUS 11th overall, and Ryan Lo SGP 49th overall.

Other British competitiors still in with a good chance of making the gold fleet are Dan Whiteley (7, -21) in 29th and Sam Whaley (14, -17) in 33rd.

Finley Dickinson (21, 16) is just outside the cut-off in 53rd and James Percival-Cooke (28, 10) is 69th overall.

Sunday will see the last two races of the qualifying series, before they split into gold, silver and bronze final fleets to decide the top ten for the Medal race. The weather is expected to be similar to Saturday with the sea breeze filling in late.

ILCA 7 2024 Mens Worlds – Leaders after 4 races , 1 discard (152 entries)

Full results available here . . .